Michael Gove: Prayer is the 'foundation' of Britain

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Former Conservative minister Michael Gove has weighed in on the current controversy surrounding free speech and Scottish abortion buffer zones.

The controversy began when US Vice President claimed that residents living inside Scottish abortion buffer zones were sent letters warning that praying in their homes could represent a violation of the law, which is aimed at protecting those seeking an abortion from intimidation and influence.

One of the letters sent to residents stated, “In general, the offences apply in public places within the Safe Access Zones. However, activities in a private place (such as a house) … could be an offence if they can be seen or heard within the Zone and are done intentionally or recklessly.”

The MSP who proposed the law, Gillian Mackay, claimed that Vance was spreading misinformation, but later admitted that there were circumstances in which a person praying at home could be in violation of the law, for example praying by a window when someone seeking an abortion walks by.

Gove, who is Catholic, gave his views on GB News, saying, “It is wrong to say that someone cannot pray – silently – because you have a particular view on abortion … For me, free speech is as close to a fundamental principle as any. And so is freedom of worship.”

The Spectator editor also stated that “genuine intimidation” should face sanction, but said that prayer should not be considered a crime.

He said, “prayer … that’s at the foundation of the country … I’m not saying that everyone should believe, but you can’t understand Britain without understanding our Judeo-Christian tradition.

“Freedom of conscience and freedom of religion are fundamental freedoms.”

Gove’s comments were praised by Jeremiah Igunnubole, Legal Counsel for ADF International, an organisation working with pro-lifers who have been prosecuted under the buffer zone law.

Igunnubole said, “The policing of people’s very thoughts in ‘buffer zones’ is the most extreme example of censorship across the West. While crime festers on the streets of England, it’s unbelievable that police time and resources are focused on criminalising peaceful Christians, who simply want to pray.

“Nobody can deny that two-tier policing is a problem here; nobody can deny that we are riding roughshod over freedom of speech and of thought. I thank Michael Gove, VP Vance and the many other voices who are issuing this wake-up call – we must restore basic standards of human rights.”