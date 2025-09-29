Major crackdown sees dozens of Christians detained in east China

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Authorities in eastern China have detained over 70 Christians in what Open Doors describes as one of the largest crackdowns on unregistered churches in recent years.

According to Open Doors, a global charity that monitors Christian persecution, pastors and worshippers were arrested during church services, while others were taken from their workplaces and homes.

Interrogations reportedly focused on denominational ties and financial activities, with at least 20 individuals receiving financial penalties spanning from a few thousand up to tens of thousands of yuan.

The extensive crackdown, which started two months ago, is said to have involved as many as 400 police officers and 200 vehicles, according to Open Doors.

The raids targeted Bible study groups and gatherings associated with the house church movement — networks of Christians who worship outside of state-registered churches.

A local partner commented: “Due to the recent crackdown, our church has come to a standstill. More than 80 groups within the house church movement have ceased meeting. Of the original 14 churches, only a few remain.”

Having stated that the motives behind the intensified action remain obscure, the partner continued: “It’s possible the churches were reported as heretical or betrayed by an informant within the church. Or they could be suspected of having foreign ties, but this is all just speculation."

Authorities also summoned another Christian group in the region for questioning and delivered cautions.

An Open Doors’ analyst said the developments reflect wider state policy: “Such crackdowns are not new but are part of a wider effort by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to control society and make them fall in line. Religions and especially Christians are seen as an important target group for such efforts.”

The closures come after years of increasing restrictions.

Since the pandemic, numerous house churches were unable to reopen and were instead compelled to break up into smaller gatherings.

Even congregations belonging to the state-sanctioned Three-Self Patriotic Movement and Catholic Patriotic Association face scrutiny, with leaders under pressure to avoid crossing the communist government red lines, Open Doors findings indicate.

Arrests in latest years have frequently been justified by charges of “fraud,” “running an illegal business,” or “organising unlawful meetings.”