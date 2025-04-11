Lottery gives £1.69m grant to restore Pugin designs in Nottingham Cathedral

An ornate cross in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel. (Photo: Nottingham Cathedral)

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has awarded a £1.69 million grant to Nottingham Cathedral. The fund will go towards the cathedral’s £2.3 million Restoring Pugin Project, which aims to restore the east end of the Cathedral.

Nottingham Cathedral was designed by Augustus Pugin in 1841, who after Sir Christopher Wren, Pugin is probably the most famous architect in British history.

Pugin is best-known for his work on designing the interior of the Houses of Parliament in London and is considered by many to be the father of the Victorian Gothic Revival.

The Restoring Pugin Project aims to restore three chapels and ambulatories at the east end of Nottingham Cathedral back to Pugin’s original design.

Conservators have already found evidence of Pugin’s original designs underneath newer layers of paint.

The original designs appeared to include text, floral patterns and starry ceilings in a host of vibrant colours and gold leaf.

Nottingham Cathedral hopes that the restoration work will also be an opportunity to raise its profile in the city and welcome more visitors through its doors. The plans also include providing heritage training to local people.

The Cathedral said it was “deeply grateful” for the funding from the National Lottery, coming as it does in the 175th anniversary year of the building rising from church to cathedral status.

Patrick McKinney, Bishop of Nottingham, said, “Thanks to National Lottery players, I am delighted that we are going to be able to Restore Pugin’s beautiful original design work to the Cathedral’s chapels over the coming years.”

He added, “In restoring Nottingham Cathedral to its former glory, it is my ardent desire to attract more and more people of all ages and backgrounds, especially local people, to experience the Cathedral as a place of beauty, living faith and peace in the midst of the City and a sign of hope in these difficult times we live in.”