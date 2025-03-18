Lent and Ramadan have sparked complaints over the ‘woke’ storyline in BBC Radio drama The Archers

(Photo: BBC)

BBC Radio 4’s long-running rural drama The Archers has come under fire for its recent exploration of Ramadan, with many listeners criticising the decision to feature a Christian character, Lynda Snell, fasting in the run-up to Lent.

The controversial storyline has ignited debate, with fans accusing the BBC of being “woke” and disregarding traditional Christian observances in favour of promoting Islamic practices.

Snell, a well-established character in Ambridge, has long been known for her controlling nature and strong opinions, often pushing others into uncomfortable situations with her moralising attitude.

This latest plot twist has left many longtime fans of the show baffled and upset. The bed and breakfast owner, played by Carole Boyd, announced her intention to observe the Islamic tradition of fasting for Ramadan out of respect for her Muslim neighbours, Dr Azra Malik and her family. In an episode aired on 24 February, Lynda explained her decision to her husband, Robert, and even expected him to join her in fasting, much to his bemusement.

One devoted listener, who has been following The Archers for over six decades, expressed his disbelief at the storyline, saying, “I never thought the BBC would impose their new woke policy on Ambridge. Last week's episode, with Lynda sitting down with the Maliks for a Ramadan meal and prayers, was a real low for me.” Another critic added, “The idea that Lynda Snell would fast is nonsense, it's one thing to introduce them [the Malik family] to the village. No one could object to that. But the prayers and doctrine have no place in an everyday story of country folk.”

In the following episode, aired on 2 March, Lynda’s curiosity about Ramadan deepened as she participated in a meal with the Maliks to break the fast, asking them about their prayer rituals. One listener remarked on the absurdity of Lynda’s character suddenly becoming so involved in another culture’s traditions, questioning the believability of the situation. “Lynda would never be this interested in fasting for Ramadan,” said one fan. “Her character has always been more about imposing her own values, not adopting others' practices.”

While the portrayal of Lynda’s interaction with the Maliks has been seen by some as a positive reflection of the growing cultural diversity within rural communities, many fans feel that it undermines the traditional religious observances of Ambridge. Several listeners have voiced their frustration that the storyline seems to sideline Lent, the Christian season of fasting and reflection, which coincides with Ramadan.

One particularly vocal critic of the plotline said, “I am all in favour of diversity and explaining about Ramadan in this context but what about mentioning it is also Lent?” Another listener remarked, “While I am not offended by the Muslim characters observing Ramadan, I do find it offensive that two Christian characters are being woke by fasting alongside them. This is supposedly a story of everyday country folk who live in a farming community and are not there to promote the BBC's woke identity.”

This lack of attention to Lent has led to accusations of bias from some Christian groups, who feel that their faith is being sidelined. Ann Widdecombe, a former Home Office minister and practising Christian, also expressed her concerns, stating, “I haven’t got any objections to a Muslim family moving into Ambridge, but this storyline is just the BBC being achingly politically correct. Of course, they won’t do Christian prayers. Of course, they won’t embrace Lent in the same way. This is the BBC all over.”

Historian and author Jeremy Black also weighed in, claiming that the focus on Ramadan in The Archers misrepresents rural life in the UK. “While millions of British Muslims celebrate Ramadan, such activity is scarcely typical of rural life in agricultural areas,” he said. “To imply otherwise is to misrepresent British society and in particular to downplay the salience of Christianity in these areas.” Black’s comments highlight the view that such storylines may not reflect the reality of rural life, where Christian practices like Lent are traditionally more prevalent.

Criticism of The Archers is not confined to viewers of a Christian background. Frank Furedi, an emeritus professor of sociology, criticised the series for becoming enveloped by a “multicultural ideology”, which, according to him, marginalises Christianity. “It’s a shame that The Archers has become so focused on Ramadan while brushing aside Lent as culturally insignificant. How long before one of the Archers comes out as a trans activist?” he quipped.

Tim Dieppe, Head of Public Policy at Christian Concern, also weighed in, stating, “It is interesting that the Archers story has chosen to focus on Islamic fasting in Ramadan at precisely the time when the Christian season of Lent is being observed. This appears to be an example of the BBC going out of its way to respect and promote Islamic practice in a popular drama. The BBC was set up with a vision of promoting Christian values. Islamic values are quite different, as is very evident in the treatment of Christians in Islamic nations. Would the BBC ever dare to promote Christianity as objectively better than Islam today?”

In response to the backlash, the BBC defended the storyline, emphasising that the show has a long history of reflecting the diversity of faiths within British communities. A spokesperson said, “The Archers has regularly featured storylines centred on Christian faith, including annual carol services, Palm Sunday, and Lent. The recent episodes featuring Ramadan reflect the diverse beliefs and practices within Ambridge, highlighting the developing friendships between the characters.”