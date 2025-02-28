This Lent, why not talk to somebody?

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Talk is cheap, people used to say. But it seems to me it’s at a premium in a world where politicians trade insults and sneer at each other, and social media and technology has replaced many face-to-face conversations.

We can’t change the world, and declare victory against chatbots, artificial intelligence and online battles of words. But maybe Christians can make a difference on our doorsteps, in our communities, and in our circles of family and friends. Perhaps taking the time to talk could form part of how we mark the season of Lent, beginning on Ash Wednesday, March 5.

In just a few weeks’ time, the ‘Chance to Chat’ initiative running in the café of my local supermarket will be a year old. The idea behind the project is simple. The store kindly sets aside two tables in the café each Monday morning, and local volunteers come along to host ‘drop in’ sessions open to everyone.‘Chance to Chat,’ co-ordinated by the local Anna Chaplaincy that works with older people, is an opportunity for people to stop by, and join in a conversation.

It’s especially important in a world that’s losing the art of conversation, the skill of speaking to real people, in real life. One college in the UK’s Midlands has even launched a course to help its young students speak on the telephone.

The weekly supermarket project is just one initiative based on friendly conversation. A local church hosts a monthly Compassionate Café in partnership with a hospice. It’s a safe space to speak plainly about loss and bereavement and be listened to and heard. Other ‘talking groups’ have also been launched locally.

Over the past few years, I’ve been involved in a project to help Christians and other people of faith push back against fake news and disinformation. It feels that we are throwing tiny pebbles back into the sea as the massive tide of untruth comes crashing towards us.

Yet we are committed to ‘keeping the conversation going.’ To keep raising the importance of truth in a world where the person with the largest megaphone, or bank balance, gets to say what reality is. And politicians, across parties, only believe their version of events.

Sometimes it’s only face to face – with people with whom we have a relationship – that we can question a belief or understanding that’s based more on a conspiracy theory or rumour, than any foundation of truth.

Churches are one of the few places where people of all ages come together regularly – to worship, meet together and build community. We hold activities ranging from pre-toddler groups to older people’s lunches, and lots of other events for all ages. We like to bring people together.Jesus believed in face-to-face conversations. In his world, he had little option. He gathered a group of followers and talked to them as they walked from place to place.

They shared life together. The disciples watched and learnt as their master declared himself to be Truth, and challenged people who had a view on life based only on self-interest and power.

In a few days’ time, Christians will begin to mark Lent, the season of repentance and reflection leading up to Good Friday and Easter. It’s a good time to reflect on our words, on the importance of in-person conversation and on truth in a world that’s fast forgetting what truth actually is. Or maybe even caring.

Rev Peter Crumpler is a Church of England minister in St Albans, Herts, UK and a former communications director with the CofE.