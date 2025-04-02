Lancashire called to pray for partners in crisis-hit South Sudan

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Bishop of Blackburn, the Rt Rev Philip North has called on all of Lancashire to pray for South Sudan as it goes through another period of political and social unrest.

South Sudan is at risk of a new civil war due to rising tensions between President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar. The two men were leaders of opposing sides during the South Sudanese Civil War, which ran from 2013 to 2020 and cost the lives of close to 400,000 people.

What does all this have to do with the county of Fred Dibnah, Andrew Flintoff and Eric Morcombe? Well, Blackburn Diocese in Lancashire is linked to the Diocese of Liwolo, in South Sudan.

Bishop Joseph Aba, who heads the Diocese of Liwolo, visited Lancashire two years ago to strengthen ties between the two places, and told locals of the devastating impact on his flock.

Bishop Aba, in a message to his Blackburn counterpart, spoke of his determination to bring peace to his country.

"Religious leaders (like myself) are not going anywhere until peace and stability prevails. If we die, we die as martyrs for Christ and for the cost of peace for our nation," he said.

"By God's grace if we live, we live for Christ and for the making of a better nation. We are called into leadership for such a time as this."

In response Bishop North called on all parishes and schools in Lancashire to “pray urgently for South Sudan”.

"When Bishop Joseph visited our county in 2023 he inspired us with his profound sense of the Gospel and his passionate desire to rebuild his country spiritually and materially.

"His diocese's return from neighbouring Uganda was just beginning and this sudden risk of new armed conflict is a new threat to peace.

"So my appeal is that, in our churches and our schools, please pray for the people of South Sudan; for a lasting peace; for protection for Bishop Joseph and other Christian leaders and for the people and the parishes of the Diocese of Liwolo."