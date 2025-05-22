Joe Rogan is 'attending church' consistently, Christian apologist Wes Huff reveals

Joe Rogan has a huge following.

Joe Rogan, prominent podcaster and frequent commentator on life’s biggest questions, is consistently “attending church,” Christian apologist Wesley Huff has revealed.

"I can tell you for a fact that he is attending a church and that that has been a consistent thing," Huff, who is the Central Canada director for Apologetics Canada, said during a recent appearance on Apologetics Canada.

Huff, who joined Rogan's show, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” for a three-hour discussion about Christianity and the Bible in January, said, "Joe Rogan and I have had on-and-off communication since then. I can tell you for a fact that he is attending church and that has been a consistent thing.

"And so, you know, things are happening," he continued. "And he's a very inquisitive individual, and I think for the better in that he's communicating with me and other people in his life who are influences that can speak into, you know, these issues of reliability and trustworthiness and verisimilitude of something like the pages of Scripture, and where he should and shouldn't be looking for the information in regards to that."

Huff said he’s “very encouraged” by his communications with Rogan over the last few months, adding: “We're seeing what I don't think is an exaggeration to say, somewhat of a resurgence in interest in these topics that we've been talking about, even the nitty gritty.”

The apologist, who also recently appeared on comedian Andrew Schulz’s podcast, cited examples of young people increasingly showing interest in the Bible.

“We had someone who reached out to us recently at Apologetics Canada, who is probably the last bricks-and-mortar Christian bookstore that I've ever heard of. But they said, 'We have people walking through our doors asking, young people, teenagers saying, I want a Bible. All my friends are reading this thing.' So this the Bible is, you know, becoming popular with teenagers. Then yeah, something is happening and the Lord is moving," Huff said.

Huff's comments come amid a new Gallup report revealing that, after years of steady decline, the religious makeup of the U.S. has leveled off; the percentage of Americans identifying as Christian, unaffiliated or belonging to another tradition has remained largely unchanged over the last five years.

Rogan, who has long used his platform to explore life’s big questions, recently expressed skepticism about the Big Bang theory and said he finds the resurrection of Jesus Christ more realistic than the belief that the universe created itself out of nothing.

During a May 7 conversation with comedy podcast host Cody Tucker, Rogan said he's “sticking with Jesus” when it comes to miraculous claims.

“It’s funny, because people will be incredulous about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, but yet, they’re convinced that the entire universe was smaller than a head of a pin and that for no reason that anyone has adequately explained to me, instantaneously became everything? OK,” Rogan said.

Rogan’s podcast consistently ranks at the top of Spotify's podcast charts and has been the No. 1 podcast on the platform since 2020. Raised Catholic, Rogan has called himself agnostic but has increasingly engaged in discussions about faith and Christianity on his podcast.

Discussing the origins of the universe, Rogan questioned whether the notion of “nothing” ever truly existing makes logical sense. “Wouldn’t it be crazy if there wasn’t something at one point in time?” he said. “That seems even crazier than there has always been something. … There couldn’t be nothing, and then all of a sudden, everything.”

Tucker suggested the universe might have required an outside force to set it in motion, prompting Rogan to reference the late ethnobotanist Terence McKenna. Rogan cited McKenna’s famous line, as quoted in Rupert Sheldrake’s book Morphic Resonance, that “modern science is based on the principle: ‘Give us one free miracle and we’ll explain the rest.’”

“That’s McKenna’s great line,” Rogan said. “The difference between science and religion is that science only asks you to believe in one miracle — the Big Bang.”

“I’m sticking with Jesus on that one," he added. “Jesus makes more sense. People have come back to life.”

Rogan’s interest in Christianity has surfaced repeatedly over the past year.

In a conversation with musician Kid Rock in 2023, Rogan said, “I think the concept of Jesus is absolutely amazing, and if Jesus came here and wanted to visit me, I would be psyched.”

In March, Rogan and former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines discussed Satan, Jesus, biblical prophecy and the role transgenderism plays in the moral decline of society.

Gaines told Rogan that while society is clearly in a moral decline, she finds solace in the fact that, as a Christian, she’s confident in the “outcome” and “knowing how this all ends.”

“Really trusting that, and having faith in that, and just knowing the battle is already won — that's certainly what keeps me grounded and keeps a smile on my face, and an incredibly light heart even when these crazy freaks at San Francisco are running at me,” she said.

“The first thing I do is pray for them. I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, you look miserable and I can't imagine having that much hatred in my heart.’ So I think all of those things are what maybe made me a little different. The combination of those things … set me apart from some of my peers.”

