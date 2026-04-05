Jerusalem church leaders issue Easter appeal for peace as war casts shadow over Holy Land

Easter is being marked in the Holy Land under the shadow of war. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Jerusalem Church leaders have used their 2026 Easter message to speak of the “devastating” impact of war across the Holy Land and the wider Middle East, while urging Christians everywhere to hold fast to the hope of Christ’s resurrection.

Leading with the anguish of the present conflict, the church leaders said the weeks before Easter had been marked by renewed violence, death and suffering, resulting in hardship and economic distress across the region.

They described a deepening sense of “darkness” over the Holy Land, as the effects of war spread far and wide, from Jerusalem and Gaza to Lebanon and beyond.

Even so, their message insisted that despair does not have the final say.

Pointing to the resurrection of Christ, they said Easter proclaims that death has been overcome and that believers have “a living hope” through the risen Lord.

They said: “Thus, in the midst of these cataclysmic times, we … affirm these powerful and encouraging words to our communities and to Christians around the world as the heart of our Easter Message. For 'just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, so we too might walk in newness of life' (Romans 6:4b).”

They called on the faithful not only to pray, but also to speak out for “an immediate end to the bloodshed and for justice and peace to finally prevail throughout” the conflict-ravaged region.

The appeal closely echoed recent comments made by Pope Leo XIV at Palm Sunday Mass in St Peter’s Square, where he reflected on Jesus as the “King of Peace” who rejects violence rather than endorses it.

The Pope said Christ “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them,” and warned against using Jesus to justify bloodshed in his homily.

He said that, while others took up “swords and clubs”, Jesus remained “steadfast in meekness,” revealing “the gentle face of a God, who always rejects violence.”

Quoting the Prophet Isaiah (1:15), Pope Leo said the Lord turns away from prayers offered by those whose “hands are full of blood.”

He also issued a direct plea to a world scarred by conflict, saying Christ still cries out from the cross on behalf of all who are crushed by war: “God is love! Have mercy! Lay down your weapons! Remember that you are brothers and sisters!”

The recent expansion of war to Iran and Lebanon has greatly disrupted Easter in the Holy Land, with traditional events cancelled and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre closed.

Against this backdrop, the Jerusalem church leaders said Easter must be received as more than a comforting tradition.

Echoing St Paul’s words in 2 Corinthians 4:8-10, they urged Christians to bear witness to the risen Christ in the midst of grief and upheaval through prayer, endurance and hope, while continuing to seek peace for a region torn by conflict.

“Let us exchange with each other that ancient Easter greeting that continues to echo across eternity: 'Christ is Risen!... He is Risen, indeed! Alleluia!'” they concluded.