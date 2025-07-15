Hundreds gather for mass baptism at Bournemouth Beach during heatwave

(Photo: Lansdowne Church)

At the weekend, amid a prolonged heatwave, 92 people were baptised in the sea beside Boscombe Pier in Bournemouth during a public ceremony attended by hundreds of people.

The event, held on Sunday, was organised by five local churches who came together to hold an outdoor service celebrating their Christian faith on the Dorset coast.

Peter Baker, senior minister at Lansdowne Church, led the ceremony and described it as a celebration of faith.

He said the event was intended to “bring together Christians who believe in Jesus Christ and want to tell the world that”.

Mr Baker added that the church in Bournemouth was “alive and kicking” and had experienced a “quiet revival” since the Covid pandemic.

He described the beach atmosphere as being like a festival and said similar events are planned in future for people who are “unashamed” of their faith.

Among those baptised was 35-year-old Liam Brownen from Ringwood, who spoke openly to BBC News South about how his faith had helped him overcome addiction.

“The second I gave my life to Christ I was instantly relieved of the bondage of addiction,” he said.

He added: “It means everything to me. I owe my life to Christ so to be baptised in his name is unbelievable.”

The ceremony was an important event for the local churches and community, offering tourists on the beach a memorable glimpse of the growing and unashamed Christian worship taking place in this popular seaside town. 

Bournemouth is also known for its investment in rehabilitation centres and has long faced challenges related to drug crime. 

This gathering, therefore, also symbolised hope and renewal for a community working to overcome those difficulties.

At the weekend, amid a prolonged heatwave, 92 people were baptised in the sea beside Boscombe Pier in Bournemouth during a public ceremony attended by hundreds of people.

