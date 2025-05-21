Hopes remain that assisted suicide in Scotland will not pass

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Hopes remain that the Scottish Parliament will vote against assisted suicide, despite a vote last week in Holyrood supporting the proposals.

Pro-lifers have been buoyed by reports suggesting that a number of previous supporters of Liam McArthur's bill may well turn against it due to serious concerns about safeguards.

A vote affirming the general principles of the proposed bill has already passed in the Scottish Parliament, by 70 votes to 56. Such a narrow margin means that only seven MSPs would need to switch votes for the proposal to fall.

According to campaign group Right to Life UK, as many as 21 MSPs are currently wavering in their support for the bill, with some who previously supported the bill being rumoured to have done so only to keep the debate on the issue going.

John Lamont, a Scottish Tory MP, told The Telegraph, “Despite the public statements to the contrary, Tuesday’s vote [on the general principles of the bill] will feel like a setback for those in favour of assisted suicide north and south of the Border. There is all to play for and every reason to believe this dangerous bill may still be prevented from becoming law.

“It was made clear during the debate and public statements beforehand that many MSPs have given this bill only qualified support and voted for it simply so the debate can continue. Only a tiny number of MSPs need to flip to ensure it’s defeated later in the Parliamentary process.”

There are currently two separate pieces of legislation on the table that would legalise assisted suicide in Britain.

The Scottish Parliament is looking at the bill proposed by McArthur, a Liberal Democrat MSP, while in Westminster a bill covering England and Wales has been proposed by Labour’s Kim Leadbeater.

Both bills have been criticised for their lack of safeguards, with McArthur admitting that a plan to allow terminally ill 16 year olds to opt for suicide should be amended to those at least 18 and over.