Hindu leader calls for rape and murder of Christians, says religious freedom group

A Hindu leader in Chhattisgarh State, India, has been condemned by for allegedly calling for a violent pogrom against Christians in the state.

Adesh Soni reportedly said that Christian men, women and children should be killed, humiliated and raped.

Soni then called for 50,000 Hindus to take action in three Christian-majority villages on 1 March, according to Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW).

The stated reason for Christians being targeted is their eating of cows, considered a sacred animal by many Hindus.

Soni’s alleged threats were picked up by Arun Pannalal, President of the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum (CGCF), which works to support persecuted Christians in the state.

Pannalal was accused by Soni of spreading false information. Pannalal denies this and a police investigation into his phone found no evidence that he was spreading false or malicious rumours.

Christian organisations in the region have called upon the government to ensure that Christian communities are protected from any potential action by Hindu extremists.

Chhattisgarh has become an area of concern for Christians. In June last year there was an incident in which a Hindu mob attacked Christian families and gave them 10 days to renounce their faith in Christ. The following month a pastor was also attacked by a Hindu mob.

In India as a whole attacks against Christians have also risen significantly in the last ten years, going from just 127 in 2014, to 834 last year.

Mervyn Thomas, Founder President of CSW, said of the situation: “CSW is deeply concerned by these blatant calls to attack religious minorities, in this instance Christians, in India’s Chhattisgarh State.

"We urge the relevant authorities investigate these claims thoroughly, and if they are found to be true to ensure that Mr Soni and anyone who has supported him faces appropriate legal consequences.

“We also call on local law enforcement to take measures to ensure that the Christians who will be directly affected by what has been said are guaranteed protection."