GP body shifts to ‘unwarranted and misleading’ neutral stance on assisted suicide despite declining support

The patient/doctor relationship would change overnight if assisted suicide is legalised. (Photo: Pexels)

The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) is facing criticism after changing from its longstanding opposition to assisted suicide to a neutral stance, despite a significant reduction in support among its members for legalising the practice.

The shift comes ahead of a historic parliamentary vote on the Leadbetter Assisted Suicide Bill at Third Reading in April, which aims to legalise assisted dying in the UK.

However, survey results indicate that as the debate has gained visibility, fewer general practitioners now support legalisation compared to previous years.

A member-wide survey conducted by the RCGP revealed a notable change in sentiment among doctors over the past six years.

The results showed that support for legalising assisted suicide has dropped from 40% in 2019 to 33.7% in 2025, with opposition increasing slightly, from 47% in 2019 to 47.6% in 2025.

Additionally, half (50.2%) of those with a clear stance prefer the RCGP to remain opposed to assisted suicide.

Nearly half (47.6%) of GPs oppose assisted suicide - outnumbering the 47.3% combined who support neutrality or legalisation.

Survey data also revealed that specific demographics within the RCGP membership showed stronger opposition, with 49.6% of women supporting continued opposition, compared to 44.9% of men.

Non-fellow RCGP members were more likely to oppose legalisation (49.8%) than trainees (45.3%) or (38.5%) fellows.

When the undecided respondents were excluded, 52.7% of women and 52.5% of members opposed legalising assisted suicide.

Despite only 13.6% of members favouring a neutral stance, the RCGP governing council has chosen to adopt neutrality, stating it will neither support nor oppose legalising assisted suicide.

Catherine Robinson, spokesperson for Right to Life UK said, “This large decrease in support for assisted suicide among GPs over recent years sends a clear signal to MPs who are hesitant about supporting the Leadbeater assisted suicide Bill, that they must vote it down at Third Reading.”

Overlooking the clear trend of declining support, assisted suicide campaigners have sought to frame the survey results as a sign of growing momentum.

Sarah Wootton, the Dignity in Dying CEO called the decision a “remarkable shift in how the medical profession approaches choice at the end of life.”

Kim Leadbeater, the legislator behind the assisted suicide bill, expressed her support for the decision, stating that the decision “reflects with the numerous discussions I have had with GPs during the progress of the Bill.”

The decision has triggered criticism from within and outside the medical community, with over 260 general practitioners signing an open letter condemning the move.

The letter argues that the new stance misrepresents GP sentiment and raises ethical concerns.

“We believe assisted dying undermines public understanding of and access to palliative care, puts vulnerable populations at risk of self-coercion or abuse, and drives societal biases that devalue certain lives,” the letter states.

“We find assisted suicide incompatible with our values as doctors: to promote and preserve life, and to be worthy of our patients’ trust.”

The Bishop of London, Sarah Mullally, has also voiced her concern about “the impact the Bill would have on the most vulnerable members of society.”

“The irreducible value of every human person means that no one is a burden, every life is precious, every life is worthy of care. No one should feel compelled to hasten their own death,” she asserted.

Ms Robinson said the RCGP’s change of stance was “misleading”.

“Assisted suicide campaigners are attempting to present the new survey as demonstrating a swing in support for assisted suicide from GPs,” she said.

“In reality, the only shift was towards greater opposition with a majority of those expressing a view favouring ongoing RCGP opposition, and opposition now outnumbering support and neutrality combined,” she added.

“The RCGP change of stance is unwarranted and misleading."

The controversy comes on the heels of a strongly worded motion by British Medical Association (BMA) consultants, which warns that the proposed Leadbeater Bill sets forth serious moral and ethical risks for UK doctors.