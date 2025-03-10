From the pews to the press: a new communication blueprint for the Church

Rev Peter Crumpler: "The local media, especially, is very receptive to positive stories from churches.”

In an era where media narratives shape public perception, churches often struggle to make their voices heard. Rev Peter Crumpler, an Anglican minister, former Director of Communications for the Church of England, and a seasoned journalist, has spent years working to bridge the gap between faith communities and the press. In this conversation, he shares insights into how churches can engage meaningfully with the media, the challenges of communicating in a digital world, and why proactive storytelling is essential for faith communities today.

The Need for Proactive and Strategic Communication

Churches, like any organisation seeking to communicate effectively, must be strategic and prepared. Too often, their engagement with the media is reactive rather than proactive.

“We need to be proactive in what we communicate, understand the media that we are seeking to reach, and be willing to provide ‘oven-ready’ material for them,” Rev Crumpler explains. “It’s important too to build relationships with those working in media and be willing to respond positively to them.”

Rather than waiting for journalists to approach them, churches should ensure their stories are readily available and presented in a way that aligns with media requirements.

What Makes a Church Story Newsworthy?

One of the most effective ways for churches to gain media coverage is to focus on stories that resonate with their local communities. Many faith groups play a central role in social outreach, yet their contributions often go unnoticed outside their congregations.

“Churches need to focus on stories that will resonate in their communities,” he advises. “People-based stories, drop-ins, food banks, debt centres and similar projects, or where they organise special services at times of crisis, grief or celebration.”

Stories centred on individuals and community impact are far more likely to engage local journalists than internal church matters or theological debates.

Faith in the Media: Are Churches Under-Represented?

The mainstream media’s treatment of religious issues is a subject of frequent debate. While some argue that faith-based stories are marginalised, Rev Crumpler believes churches must take responsibility for improving their communication.

“I tend to think that, if churches are under-represented, then often - but not always - the responsibility is ours,” he says. “We need to be communicating better and more consistently. The local media, especially, is very receptive to positive stories from churches.”

At a national level, he points out that media coverage tends to focus on the Church of England and the Catholic Church, often overlooking the diversity of Christian traditions in the UK.

“The church landscape in the UK has become much more diverse in recent years, with many new churches and denominations springing up,” Rev Crumpler observes. “I would love to see this more widely reported, to counter stories of decline.”

Adapting to a Changing Media Landscape

With traditional news readership in decline, churches must reconsider how they engage with audiences in an increasingly digital world. The rise of social media and new platforms for news consumption presents both a challenge and an opportunity.

“This is a major challenge for all news organisations,” he notes. “Many are turning to TikTok, YouTube and other social media sites where young people get their news. Churches can play their part by being represented on these platforms.”

Social media is not simply a tool for broadcasting messages; it provides an opportunity for meaningful engagement. He suggests that churches consider joining Facebook community groups, where they can connect with thousands of local people.

“Instagram and WhatsApp are good for specific audiences,” he adds, urging churches to assess their resources and expertise before determining the most effective platforms.

Managing Communications in Times of Crisis

When dealing with sensitive issues or crises, effective communication is critical. Rev Crumpler outlines five key principles: be proactive, open, honest, consistent, and use the most appropriate communication channels for the intended audience.

“It’s often helpful to get ‘outside’ perspectives on what you are seeking to say,” he advises. “This allows you to check that your messages make sense and that you have addressed the questions people are going to ask.”

Churches can also play a role in promoting ethical journalism by engaging constructively with local media, supporting independent reporting, and fostering transparency.

“Perhaps by inviting editors or producers along to church meetings to talk about what they do,” he suggests. “Being willing to listen to them, and ask questions.”

Regional newspapers and radio stations serve as “guardians of local democracy” by asking important questions. They cover everything from emergency council meetings and local elections to church fêtes and jumble sales. Acting as both a mirror and a record, they document the events that shape our lives.

The Church should always aim to be a part of this evolving narrative “by supporting new initiatives in independent local journalism that we’re seeing around the country”.

Leading the Narrative on Church Life

The media often highlights declining church attendance, but Rev Crumpler believes faith communities can do more to ensure a balanced narrative.

“My experience is that consistent coverage of a local church plays an important role in raising their profile in a community,” he says. “It’s not so much about making a big impact, but about being part of the conversation in the area.”

By maintaining a steady presence in the media - whether through local newspapers, radio, or digital platforms - churches can ensure that their ongoing contribution to society is recognised.

The Communication Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

As media landscapes continue to evolve, Rev Crumpler sees both challenges and opportunities for churches in the coming years.

“I think the comms challenges facing the church are similar to those facing every organisation - the ability to be heard, and heard clearly, in an increasingly noisy and busy media landscape,” he says. “Algorithms tend to benefit those with controversial or outrageous views, and this can make the Church’s role much harder.”

Yet, he remains hopeful. As people seek authenticity in their media consumption, churches have the potential to offer something distinct.

“People are looking for authenticity and to form real relationships with those they see online - hence the rising importance of ‘influencers’ in all fields,” he explains. “Christians who understand this media context, and are proficient with online platforms, apps and software, could make a real impact for the gospel, where traditional methods may be less effective.”

Christians in Media: Supporting Those in the Industry

Rev Crumpler has been involved with Christians in Media and its predecessor organisations for decades. He sees the fellowship as a vital resource for believers working in an often challenging sector.

“For many, Christians in Media may be their only contact with Christians who work in or with media,” he says. It remains free to join and receive regular newsletters, updates, and inspirational prayers. “I see it as a good network for helping Christians consider a career or involvement in media, and am especially supportive of its mentoring scheme for young people.”

A Call to Action for Churches

His message to churches is clear: they must take the initiative in shaping their own stories. Whether through traditional news outlets or digital platforms, faith communities have an opportunity to influence how their work is perceived.

With the right approach, churches can move beyond outdated narratives and highlight the positive impact they continue to have on people in many small-town and inner-city communities across the UK. As Rev Crumpler puts it, “We are often among the most active community groups in their area, with many good stories to tell.” The challenge is ensuring those stories are heard.

"Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone." - Colossians 4:6, NIV.

If you are a Christian working in the media or communications industry and want to connect, please find more information and resources here: www.christiansinmedia.co.uk