From crime to Christ: Devon drug dealer shares his life-changing encounter with God

David Hill (Photo: YouTube/CrossRhythms)

A former career criminal who once plotted multi-million pound drug deals has told how his life was transformed after what he describes as a dramatic “God encounter” on a ferry.

David Hill, now living in the North Prospect area of Plymouth, Devon, spent his late teens and twenties in and out of prison. He was involved in major drug operations worth hundreds of thousands of pounds and regularly travelled across Europe with criminal associates, robbing jewellery shops and breaking into homes.

By the age of 25 he had built up a long criminal record and had already served sentences in approved school, borstal and prison. He was planning his biggest deal yet when everything changed on the journey back from France to Plymouth.

“I was planning the champagne lifestyle with fast cars and all the trappings of crime, but on the ferry my mate who was with me started talking about the Bible. He said his wife was reading it regularly and there was a lot of truth in it,” said David.

“It was later on the ferry journey that I heard a voice in my head say ‘Do you want to know me or do you want this life?’"

It was to be a life-changing calling. Peddling misery to others by selling them illegal narcotics and living a dead-end life of crime were about to come to an end.

“I knew it was God and I decided at that moment that I wanted to be a Christian and follow Jesus Christ,” said David.

“I called my fellow drug dealer in the Midlands and told him that I had become a Christian. He thought I had gone mad, but I told him he needed to travel down to collect the gear.”

David recalled his conversion story in an interview with Cross Rhythms radio in Plymouth. He said the decision marked a complete turnaround in his life.

“The Bible says ‘be transformed by the renewing of your mind’ and that’s what happened to me. From that moment on the ferry I knew I wanted to be a Christian and it totally transformed my life.”

The change was not without its challenges. With a wife and young children to support, but no work and a criminal record, David had to start again. He and his wife Lydia joined Plymouth Christian Centre, where they were later baptised. David also trained on a church workers’ course before launching a carpentry business specialising in reclaimed timber flooring.

Since then, he has devoted himself to sharing his story in prisons, churches and community spaces across the South West. He is a member of the Prison Fellowship and has spoken at Exeter Prison several times.

David is also an active member of Morice Baptist Church in Plymouth, where he helps lead worship and plays guitar. His testimony has inspired creative projects too. He recorded a 12-track album called 'Embrace', reflecting how his faith changed his life, and he has written a book titled 'Still Small Voice', which has received five-star reviews on Amazon.

“Through my experiences I have a real heart for the downtrodden, the troublesome and those who haven't got a chance in life. I know that with the Lord anything can happen and He can turn their lives around," he said.

He often reflects on a verse that has become central to his journey. “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul? Or what shall a man give in return for his soul?” (Matthew 16:26)