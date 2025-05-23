France also considering assisted suicide, with one significant caveat

(Photo: Unsplash/Rodrigo Kugnharski)

France is considering legalising assisted suicide but with the proviso that those who wish to die in this manner must administer the drugs themselves.

On 17 May the French National Assembly approved a provision providing a “right to assisted dying”. The article passed 75 votes to 41 and a full vote on the complete text of the bill is expected to take place next week.

While possibly giving the green light to assisted suicide in the future, the French proposal is explicit in stating that those wishing to undergo the procedure must administer the lethal substances themselves.

The proposal would allow medical professionals to administer the cause of death only in cases where the person is physically incapable of doing so themselves. The stated principle is that self-administration should be the norm, with assistance the exception.

French faith leaders have united in expressing their deep misgivings about the potential legalisation of assisted suicide.

A statement by Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Buddhist leaders called for greater palliative care and support for those with terminal illnesses. They said, “This choice is one of humanity over abandonment, relationship over loneliness, and care over resignation.”

The issue of assisted suicide is also currently being debated in two separate bills in the UK, one in Westminster and one in Scotland.

While both bills have passed their first parliamentary hurdles, campaigners note that many who voted in favour of the proposals at the early stages are starting to waver due to concerns about the lack of safeguards for those considering ending their lives.

Speaking about the proposal in the Scottish Parliament, John Lamont, a Scottish Tory MP said, “It was made clear during the debate and public statements beforehand that many MSPs have given this bill only qualified support and voted for it simply so the debate can continue. Only a tiny number of MSPs need to flip to ensure it’s defeated later in the Parliamentary process.”