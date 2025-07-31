Fears anti-Christian violence by extremist Israeli settlers will go unpunished

Council of Patriarchs and Heads of Churches of Jerusalem in Taybeh following the first attack. (Photo: Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem)

Church leaders in the Holy Land have accused the authorities of distorting the truth and of failing to address human rights violations in their response to another attack believed to be by extremist Israeli settlers on Taybeh, a Christian town in the West Bank.

The latest attack took place during the night of 27 to 28 July. Attackers set fire to cars and sprayed what church leaders called “hateful” graffiti. Local sources indicate that the attackers were Israeli settlers. While some Israeli sources dispute this, they have so far failed to indicate who conducted the attacks if it were not the settlers.

Israeli settlers were accused of carrying out a previous attack on 7 July, when the 5th century Church of Saint George was threatened by nearby fires. The church’s cemetery was reportedly damaged in the incident.

Settlers have also been accused of disregarding the rights and property of those living in Taybeh, for example by reportedly destructively grazing their livestock in the olive groves upon which the locals depend for their livelihoods.

Responding to this latest attack, the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem issued a statement saying, “Several vehicles were set ablaze, and hateful graffiti was sprayed—an unambiguous act of intimidation directed at a peaceful and faithful community rooted in the land of Christ."

The church leaders said that the attack was not an isolated incident and condemned Israeli police for only talking about property damage and failing to recognise the wider campaign of abuse.

“These omissions distort the truth and fail to address violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, including the right to religious freedom and the protection of cultural heritage," they said.

“Of additional concern is the reactionary disinformation campaign by Israeli settler-affiliated groups, launched in response to recent diplomatic visits to Taybeh.”

The patriarchs accused such groups of attempting to discredit victims and to whitewash the behaviour of the perpetrators.

The statement called upon the Israeli government to ensure that there is equality before the law and that those guilty of the attacks be brought to justice.

Similar calls were made following the first attack, with questions asked as to why Israeli police apparently did nothing in response to emergency calls. As things stand, it appears that no one has been arrested in connection with the 7 July attack.