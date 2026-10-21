Ebola death toll mounts as outbreak spreads further across DR Congo

A worker from Tearfund's partner washes his hands at Rwampara Hospital in Bunia, DRC. (Photo: Elijah Muweza/Tearfund)

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) could soon reach 5,000 deaths, Christian development agency Tearfund is warning, as healthcare workers struggle to contain the disease amid shortages of essential medical equipment and ongoing insecurity.

The virus has now spread to North Ubangi, a province bordering the Central African Republic, bringing the number of affected provinces in the DRC to eight.

Poppy Anguandia, Tearfund’s Country Director in the DRC, fears that the number of confirmed infections in the DRC could approach 10,000 in the coming weeks, with the death toll potentially reaching 5,000.

She said efforts were underway to prevent further transmission but warned that the country was approaching further “grim milestones”.

“We’re doing everything we can to slow rates of infection and help to contain the spread of disease,” she remarked.

The latest outbreak, declared in May, is the country’s 17th in five decades.

According to figures provided by Tearfund, an average of 71 new cases are being recorded each day.

Efforts to tackle the epidemic have been complicated by armed conflict, limited access to clean water and widespread misinformation about the disease.

Healthcare workers are also facing considerable risks, particularly where shortages of protective clothing and other medical supplies make it difficult to treat patients safely.

Kapara Acikani Leontine, a nurse responsible for the Ndrelé Health Area, said that inadequate equipment was one of the most pressing challenges confronting frontline medical staff.

“Ebola is contagious, and if we are not properly protected, we can become infected. That is our fear,” she said.

Despite these dangers, Leontine said healthcare professionals remained committed to serving their communities.

“We took an oath, so despite the fear, we have a duty to help the community,” she added.

Tearfund is working alongside local health authorities and religious leaders to strengthen prevention measures and improve public understanding of Ebola.

Its response includes providing hygiene supplies, training healthcare workers and church leaders in infection prevention, conducting household awareness visits and using radio programmes to communicate important health information.

Leontine shared: “We have received support. The local authorities and the health zone began by briefing people when the outbreak was declared.

“One of the major priorities is handwashing. People need to wash their hands regularly.

NGOs such as Tearfund provided handwashing facilities throughout the health area, particularly in public places and at the health centre.”

Churches have also become important centres for public health education.

Anguandia said addressing misconceptions surrounding Ebola was essential to encouraging communities to cooperate with health workers.

“There’s a lot of work to be done to deconstruct some of the rumours and misinformation that have been circulating and build up trust,” she said. “Faith leaders are setting up handwashing stations and modelling good hygiene practices at church and in the community.”

Religious leaders are also supporting bereaved families and encouraging safe burial procedures.

“Those saying goodbye to loved ones who have died of this disease need a lot of support, care and understanding as they play a crucial role in preventing further infections,” Anguandia said.

There are also concerns for the wider region, with Kenya recording eight confirmed infections.

Earlier this month, the Rt Rev William Bahemuka Mugeny, Bishop of Boga diocese, expressed concern that the crisis was receiving less attention despite the persistent threat to public health.

“For the people of Congo and other affected areas, the reality of this disease is a daily struggle,” he said.

The bishop highlighted the growing frustration over the outbreak, which he linked to attacks on healthcare workers, while calling on churches to continue strengthening disease prevention efforts and supporting affected communities.

“The Lord is calling His church to lead the way in this day as it has in the past - we can overcome the weariness to see victory on the other side,” he said.