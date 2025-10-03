CofE parishes celebrate connection to Olaudah Equiano in Black History Month

Staff writer
Olaudah Equiano
Olaudah Equiano

Two Church of England parishes will be marking Black History Month by celebrating their connection to slavery abolitionist Olaudah Equiano.

Equiano is believed to have been born in around 1745 in what is now Nigeria. At the age of 11 he and his sister were kidnapped and enslaved. Six months later he was taken aboard a slave ship and transported to the New World.

After a succession of masters Equiano was permitted to work for himself as well as his master and to buy his freedom. He later wrote of his travels and life as a slave, becoming the first African to do so.

He also became one of the first abolitionists, although he died 10 years before the formal abolition of slavery.

His life will be honoured by Soham Parish Church in Cambridgeshire, which was where Equiano married his wife, Susannah Cullen, in 1792.

A memorial to the couple’s eldest daughter, Anna Maria Vassa, is located at St Andrew’s Chesterton, which will also be marking the life of Equiano.

Both churches already hold a number of events to mark their connection to the abolitionist, particularly through theatre and arts. St Andrew's is planning to install a new Equiano Family Window in the church.

The Rev Philip Lockley, Vicar of St Andrew’s, said, “The congregation are very proud of these links. The Equiano family story is one of liberation, justice, love and mercy.”

Eleanor Whalley, Vicar of the Soham church, said: “Our efforts to promote Equiano's story are about ensuring his phenomenal achievements continue to influence the course of history today, building a better world.”

Among the events in Soham are a talk on Equiano’s wife and daughters by Professor Victoria Avery, of the Fitzwilliam Museum, independent researcher Dawnanna Kreeger and Carol Brown-Leonardi from the Open University. The free event will take place on 8 October at 7:30pm.

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Robert Morris to spend 6 months in prison after pleading guilty to child sex abuse
Robert Morris to spend 6 months in prison after pleading guilty to child sex abuse

Robert Morris, the founder of Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas, will spend six months in prison as part of a 10-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty Thursday to sexually abusing the now 55-year-old Cindy Clemishire beginning when she was 12 in the 1980s.

The final song of Moses
The final song of Moses

Jewish academic and Hebrew scholar Irene Lancaster reflects on the significance of the Song of Moses in Deuteronomy 32.

Black History Month is a helpful reminder that Christianity isn't a 'white man’s religion'
Black History Month is a helpful reminder that Christianity isn't a 'white man’s religion'

The Gospel is the good news for all people, everywhere.

CofE parishes celebrate connection to Olaudah Equiano in Black History Month
CofE parishes celebrate connection to Olaudah Equiano in Black History Month

Olaudah Equiano was one of the first abolitionists.