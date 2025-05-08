Churches unite in celebration of VE Day 80th Anniversary

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Churches throughout England are marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day with nationwide commemorative events on Thursday.

The events aim to capture the sense of solidarity and hope that marked the end of World War II in Europe - bringing people together in honour of those who served and offering a time to reflect on the past.

Many of the events will remember lives lost and recommit to the pursuit of peace.

Hugh Nelson, the Bishop of St Germans and lead Bishop for the Armed Forces, emphasised the importance of the anniversary: “The 80th anniversary of VE Day is a moment of profound significance for our nation. It is a time to remember with deep gratitude the courage and sacrifice of those who fought for the freedoms we enjoy today.

“In an increasingly dangerous world, I encourage all our churches to participate in these commemorations, to ring their bells, to offer prayers for peace, and to provide spaces for their communities to come together in remembrance. As we honour the past, so we renew our commitment to building a more peaceful and just world for all.”

There will be bell ringing across parish churches today as well as remembrance services, and public prayers for peace.

At 12 noon, a nationwide two-minute silence has been planned, giving people across the UK a moment to pause and reflect.

At 6:30 p.m. on the day, cathedrals and churches across the country will be ringing their bells, mirroring the celebrations that took place in 1945 as the Second World War came to a close in Europe.

This act of collective thanksgiving will be accompanied by remembrance services in parishes and cathedrals, as communities gather to honour the sacrifices of those who served in the war and to reflect on the ongoing pursuit of peace.

To support these events, the Church of England is offering free online worship and prayer resources for parishes.

Local churches can also use the tag “80th Anniversary of VE Day” on AChurchNearYou.com to help the public locate and partake in nearby services and activities.

In addition to in-person gatherings, individuals will have the opportunity to light virtual candles in tribute to veterans and war workers.

Special prayers have been made available by the Church of England for both communal and personal use, focusing on: honouring the memory and sacrifice of those who served; asking for courage and safety for today’s armed forces; and a prayer seeking global peace, healing, and unity in a world still marked by conflict.