Churches at risk without long-term repair funding, MPs warn

Lincoln Cathedral (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The government is being called upon to make permanent a scheme that helps listed places of worship manage costly repair and maintenance bills.

The Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee warned that failing to make the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme (LPWGS) permanent would leave historical churches at risk.

MPs on the committee also called for the removal of a recently introduced £25,000 cap on claims, and for the scheme's current budget to be reviewed.

They suggested that the cap and the lack of permanence in funding was creating uncertainty and anxiety around repair projects which are typically long-term, running into years of planning.

This in turn is putting increased pressure on listed churches and the congregations and communities struggling to maintain them.

The concerns are laid out in a letter from the Chair of the Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage, to heritage minister, Baroness Twycross.

The letter notes that "45% of the UK’s Grade I buildings are owned by the Church of England and churches remain communal spaces for social and charitable activities".

The temporary nature of funding makes the scheme "not fit" for the realities of the sector, it continues.

"Not only does this create anxiety and uncertainty among the volunteers attempting to restore their historic buildings, but it disincentivises projects which cannot count on the scheme’s support in the future," said Dame Dinenage.

She added: “The scheme is welcome recognition of the role of churches and their contribution to our heritage, but without certainty over its future many repair and refurbishment projects are at risk of never getting off the ground.

“The Government needs to commit to the scheme by making it a permanent source of support and by lifting the cap, so historic places of worship can concentrate on the important work they do in our communities.”

Last week, the committee heard evidence at its inquiry into protecting built heritage from the Church of England’s Director for Cathedral and Church Buildings, Emily Gee, and a former Director for Cathedral and Church Buildings, the Rev Paula Griffiths.

Welcoming Dame Dinenage's intervention, Ms Gee said the scheme was of "huge importance" in the "crucial" maintenance of historic cathedral and church buildings.

"The Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme has been a lifeline for places of worship and the hard-working volunteers and clergy who care for historic church buildings urgently need the confidence of ongoing, reliable sources of funding," she said.

"The current uncertainty around the LPWGS is putting church communities under real pressure, requiring additional fundraising to pay tax or scaling back schemes for essential repairs.

"We know that it saves money in the long run to keep up maintenance and continuing VAT relief will help enable those works.

"As one diocese said: 'funding into built heritage will multiply to wider community benefits that can ease funding elsewhere … VAT relief for a listed church is also often VAT relief for a food pantry, youth work and mental health groups.'"