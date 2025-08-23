Churches asked to unite in prayer for Middle East peace

A family looks at an apartment block destroyed by a missile strike on Jalaa Street, Gaza City, 21 February 2024. (Credit: Christian Aid/Omar Al-Qattaa)

Churches across Britain are being asked to come together in prayer for the Middle East as the war between Israel and Gaza shows no signs of ending.

Sunday 21 September has been designated as the day of prayer for peace in the Middle East and a call to public witness "for justice and reconciliation" in the region.

The day of prayer is timed to coincide with the UN’s International Day of Peace and is being spearheaded by a number of Christian charities and aid agencies working in the Middle East, including Embrace and Christian Aid.

They said: "We are witnessing the devastating escalation of violence in Gaza and the West Bank.

"The cries of Palestinian church leaders for peace and solidarity have echoed across the global Church, urging us to respond with clarity, compassion, and conviction.

"As Christian agencies rooted in faith and justice, we believe the gravity of this moment demands a visible, united Christian witness — one that speaks to our shared commitment to peace, reconciliation, and the dignity of all people."

Churches are being asked to hold a minute's silence and join in the #FastForGaza - a weekly fast in solidarity with the people of Gaza who are facing extreme hunger and devastation.

The day of prayer has the support of Churches Together in England, Churches Together in Britain and Ireland, and the Church of England, which is encouraging all of its parishes to get involved.

The Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem, Dr Hosam Naoum, has written a prayer for use on the day that prays for an immediate end to the war and a lasting peace, as well as the release of all captives and help for those experiencing hunger.

A Prayer for the Holy Land

Gracious Father, whose blessed Son Jesus Christ came down from heaven to be the true bread which gives life to the world: In your mercy, provide for all those in Gaza and beyond who suffer from hunger and starvation, that they may be given both physical bread to nourish their bodies and heavenly bread to sustain their souls. By the power of your Spirit, bring a speedy end to this cruel war, the release of all captives, care for the sick and wounded, comfort for those who have lost loved-ones, and the opening of a pathway for a just and lasting peace here in the very homeland where your Son, our Lord Jesus Christ, ministered during his earthly life; who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever.

Amen.