Church opens safeguarding review following Fletcher abuse allegations

David Fletcher was rector of St Ebbe's Church in Oxford between 1986 and 1998 and died in 2022. (Photo: Channel 4 News)

An evangelical church in Oxford has began a review into its past and present safeguarding measures, following allegations that a former rector sexually abused women and girls in the 70s and 80s.

David Fletcher served as rector of St Ebbe’s Church from 1986 to 1998. From 1967 to 1986 Fletcher was involved in running Christian camps organised by John Smyth. Last November, the Makin review found that Smyth was using the camps to abuse young boys and that Fletcher was involved in keeping it quiet.

Accusations that Fletcher had been more directly involved in abuse emerged in a Channel 4 News broadcast, in which three women claimed that Fletcher had sexually abused them.

Fletcher died in 2022, however his old church said it had commissioned Christian Safeguarding Services (CSS) to conduct a review into its past and present safeguarding culture and practice. The review will also look at the allegations made against Fletcher.

Since the Channel 4 broadcast, other women have come forward to make complaints about Fletcher.

A church statement confirmed that a woman disclosed a safeguarding concern about Fletcher in 2017. It’s unclear what action followed this, however it appears Fletcher lost the Bishop of Oxford’s “Permission to Officiate” in July 2018.

Bishop Rob Munro, who holds episcopal oversight over St Ebbe’s, said, “The Makin review evidences how an abuser can exploit organisations that allow leadership to have unaccountable power and influence; that institutionalise an implied personal elitism or theological superiority, and that are more concerned for organisational reputation than for individuals.

"Where those characteristics are observed, there is an urgent need to address those cultures, even at an episcopal level.”

St Ebbe’s church further asked that anyone with relevant information or concerns should come forward to ensure their voices are heard, with promises that any cases will be handled “with the utmost care, sensitivity and confidentiality”.