Christians redouble efforts to stop assisted suicide

(Photo: Unsplash)

Christians are doubling down on efforts to stop assisted suicide becoming legal in England and Wales after Kim Leadbeater's bill was debated in Westminster on Friday.

Despite a raft of amendments on the roster, time constraints meant that only two were voted on, leading to further criticism from opponents that MPs are not being given enough time to properly scrutinise and debate the proposals.

Christians expressed particular sadness that an amendment that would have allowed hospices and care homes to opt out of assisted suicide was rejected.

Caroline Ansell, policy director at CARE and former Conservative MP for Eastbourne, said she was "deeply saddened" by that decision.

"This could cause some vital services to close their doors," she said, adding that the debate had only compounded concerns around the legislation. "Some parliamentarians didn’t get to speak to their amendments, and those who did faced a rushed debate in which they weren’t able to elaborate on vital points. This is not how parliament should deliberate on any issue, let alone one of such gravity," she said. She continued, “Committee scrutiny was ineffective. This bill continues to pose grave risks to victims of domestic violence, people with learning disabilities, the elderly, ethnic minorities, and others. We fail to see how its many dangers could be mitigated. “In our view, this legislation is irredeemably flawed, and it should be opposed by parliamentarians at third reading – whatever their personal views on assisted suicide are. This Bill is not fit for purpose and should not pass. It’s as simple as that.”

Her concerns are shared by Alithea Williams, public policy manager at the Society for the Protection Unborn Children (SPUC), who said Friday's debate was marred by a "sense of chaos and confusion" and "frustration" among MPs that there was not enough time to speak on vital points in the draft legislation.

One MP expressing his frustration was Tim Farron, a Lib Dem MP and committed Christian, who wrote on X, “For the mover of a bill to present such a huge number of amendments to their own bill suggests a serious lack of confidence in its safety and rigour.

"In 20 years I’ve not seen anything so shambolic. Even supporters of the bill must surely see that the bill can’t pass like this.”

The Third Reading of the bill will take place on 13 June when it is possible that a vote will be held after the debate.

"We now have nearly a month until the bill next comes before Parliament. We need to keep up the momentum, get more MPs to change their votes, and defeat this bill," said Williams.

The Evangelical Alliance's director of advocacy, Danny Webster is asking Christians to pray ahead of the next reading.

"Today's debate and votes show the growing opposition to Kim Leadbeater's assisted suicide bill, the many problems with it, and the unwillingness to adopt amendments to address concerns," he said.

"We will continue to engage with MPs and encourage Christians to speak up and contact their representatives ahead of the final vote.

"We call on the church to pray that this bill will be defeated, the vulnerable protected and the dignity of life maintained."