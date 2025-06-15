Christians recognised in King’s Birthday Honours

The Church of England’s former Director of Faith and Public Life, the Rev Dr Malcolm Brown. (Photo: Church of England)

Christians were among the people to be recognised in the King's Birthday Honours.

The Church of England's former Director of Faith and Public Life, the Rev Dr Malcolm Brown, was awarded an OBE for services to the public witness of the Church of England

Dr Brown served the Church of England for 17 years until his retirement in January this year. He also held the post of Director of Mission and Public Affairs in that time.

The Church of England said he had made "a lasting contribution to the Church’s voice in the public square".

Reflecting on the announcement, Dr Brown said "deeply moved" to receive the award.

"For over 45 years I have cared deeply about how the church engages with the issues and concerns that arise lives at work and in the community, and I have been fortunate to have had roles where I could pursue that theme," he said.

“But in every role, I have worked in teams with first rate colleagues - and nothing I have achieved could have been done without them.

“So in accepting this honour, I have them all very much in mind.”

William Nye, Secretary General of the Archbishops’ Council, said he was "delighted" that Dr Brown's contributions had been recognised in this way.

"He has been a great servant of the Church, and a great contributor to the Church’s public witness in our nation," he said.

Kirsty Smith is CEO of CBM UK. (Photo: CBM UK)

Christian charity CBM UK, which supports people affected by sight loss around the world, is also celebrating after its CEO, Kirsty Smith, was awarded an OBE for services to people living with disabilities overseas.

Smith has worked in international development for over 25 years including the last 13 years as CBM UK's chief executive. During this time she has worked to promote disability inclusion and accessible healthcare in low and middle-income countries.

Speaking on the award, Smith said: "This recognition is truly an honour, but it also belongs to the incredible teams, partners, and communities around the world who are working every day to break down barriers and build a more inclusive future.

"I’m proud to be part of a movement that believes everyone, everywhere, deserves the opportunity to thrive."

CBM UK’s Chair of Trustees, Tim Morris, added: "Kirsty’s vision and passion have transformed the way CBM UK delivers its mission.

"Her leadership has helped ensure that people with disabilities are not only included but prioritised in development efforts. We are thrilled to see her recognised with this well-deserved honour."