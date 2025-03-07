Christians in the West Bank facing more difficulties since ceasefire agreed

A security wall dividing Israel and the West Bank. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Local sources in the West Bank have claimed that since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began six weeks ago, Christians in the area have faced increasing difficulties, mainly due to increased security and travel restrictions.

A Catholic youth chaplain in the area, Father Louis Salman told Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), “For us, in the West Bank, the ceasefire has made the situation even worse.”

As part of the ceasefire deal, Israel has agreed to release over 600 Palestinian prisoners, many of whom are being returned to the West Bank, rather than Gaza, which in turn has led Israel to beef up the number of security checkpoints in the region.

Sami El-Yousef, CEO of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, told ACN that Israel is annexing more land in the West Bank and evicting large numbers of refugees.

“We have seen more annexation of land in the West Bank, as well as the eviction of around 16,000 people from refugee camps in Jenin [the capital city of the surrounding governorate], with the physical infrastructure being razed, so they have nowhere to return to," he said.

“The West Bank is now completely fragmented with 185 gates and over 900 checkpoints, but because of what has been going on in Gaza, none of this gets much international attention.”

El-Yousef added that he felt the “tide is very much against us”.

Despite the difficulties, El-Yousef said he felt the Catholic Church is in a stronger position in the area than it was a year-and-a-half ago, thanks mainly to its ability to keep providing services to the local community, especially those affected by the conflict. This was possible, he said, thanks to assistance from the global church.

In a region dominated by Jews and Muslims, Father Salman voiced the importance of maintaining a Christian presence in the region.

“As Christians from Jesus’ homeland, we have a duty to stay here, where he lived, where he died, and where he rose again," he said.

During his illness, Pope Francis has also shown a consistent interest in the Catholic community living in Gaza.