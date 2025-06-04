Christians in India to rally against Hindu violence and discrimination

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Christians in India are preparing for a day of protest against rising levels of persecution and violence.

The National Christian Front (NCF), the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) and Bharat Mukti Morcha, have sent an appeal to churches and Christian leaders across the country, asking for a show of unity on 9 June.

The NCF has said it hopes to increase solidarity between Christians and the marginalized peoples of India, those official designated as being in Schedule Castes, Schedule tribes or Other Backward Castes.

As well as various tribe and caste groups, the National Muslim Front has also indicated its support for the Christian proposal, saying that all minority groups should band together in the face of Hindu hardliners.

The Indian government is currently led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an explicitly Hindu-nationalist group. Last year Human Rights Watch stated that BJP actions led to increased violence against minorities.

Meenakshi Ganguly, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said, “The BJP government’s discriminatory and divisive policies have led to increased violence against minorities, creating a pervasive environment of fear and a chilling effect on government critics.

“Instead of holding those responsible for abuses to account, the authorities chose to punish the victims, and persecuted anyone who questioned these actions.”

The national rally is intended to act as a show of strength to the ruling BJP as well as a call for justice and unity.

The Odisha chapter of the NCF said in a statement, “Our Christian brothers and sisters are enduring brutal attacks and growing intolerance from anti-social elements. This is not merely a Christian issue — it is a grave concern for humanity, for peace, and for the values enshrined in our Constitution.”

Waman Meshram, the national president of BAMCEF and Bharat Mukti Morcha, spoke against the crimes being committed against Indian native Christians, adding that all workers should join in supporting the rally and making it a success.