Christians and charities call for committee to solve housing crisis

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A coalition of charities and property organisations has penned an open letter to the government, calling upon it to set up a Statutory National Housing Committee, that will advise on housing policy and measure the success or failure of government policy.

The 19 signatories of the letter refer to themselves collectively as the “Homes for All coalition”. Signatories include the Church of England’s lead bishop for housing, Guli Francis-Dehqani and Bonnie Williams, chief executive of the Christian charity Housing Justice.

Other members of the coalition include groups such as Crisis, the New Economics Foundation, the British Property Federation and Generation Rent.

In the last 30 years, English house prices have risen by 377%, making home ownership a fantasy for large numbers of younger people without significant help from the 'bank of mum and dad'.

It is also believed that as much as 14% of British homes fail to meet the Decent Homes Standard, while 10% are, according to the coalition, “exposed to the highest level of health and safety hazard, putting them [residents] at risk of serious harm."

The coalition said that it welcomed government plans to build 1.5 million homes, but added that their proposal of a statutory committee would ensure that “fundamental systems change” could proceed and solve the housing crisis long term.

As an example of what could be achieved, the coalition pointed to the Climate Change Committee as a body that provides expert advice to the government and updates to Parliament on the progress the government has made towards reaching climate targets.

The coalition said in its letter, “Establishing a new National Housing Strategy Committee in law would hold future governments to account and ensure work continues to deliver the housing ambitions of the upcoming strategy.”

The coalition has produced its own report on tackling the housing crisis. The main focus of the report is on trying to ensure that the supply of new housing keeps up with rising demand.