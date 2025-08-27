Christian Labour MP says 'misleading' video led to death threats

Anna Dixon MP

Labour MP Anna Dixon, who is also the chair of Christians on the Left, has accused a Conservative MP of “irresponsible behaviour” that contributed to online attacks on her.

The controversy began when Robbie Moore, Tory MP for Keighley and Ilkley, posted a video stating that Dixon has consistently opposed a national inquiry into the crimes of Pakistani rape gangs.

Dixon did indeed vote against a national inquiry in January when it came up in Parliament as a Conservative amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. Dixon said she did not vote for the inquiry at the time as it was in her view a “wrecking amendment” that would undermine other child protection measures in the bill.

She described Moore’s video as “misleading” for leaving out this information and for including allegedly out of context BBC clips of her and an email to a constituent as evidence that she is totally against an inquiry.

Dixon also took issue with Moore’s claim that she would oppose a specific focus on Bradford as part of a national inquiry, pointing out that she was on the record as saying she would support a Bradford-specific inquiry.

As a result of Moore’s video, she says, she has been subject to a barrage of online abuse, including death threats.

“In putting out misleading information online in relationship to my position on child grooming gangs he has personally inflamed hatred against me," she said.

Christians on the Left supported their chair, writing on X, "We stand in solidarity with and are praying for our chair, Anna. How we do politics matters and stirring up hate like this should have no place in it."

Moore has said he condemns any threats or abuse directed towards a fellow MP but said he had been raising “legitimate concerns” about Dixon’s record on a highly emotive issue.