Chaplaincy teams provide prayer and spiritual support in town centres

Town centre chaplain Pam Holton (r) speaks with a market trader in Basingstoke. (Photo: Diocese of Winchester)

Volunteer chaplains in Basingstoke and Winchester are offering support, conversation and pastoral care in local town centre shops, bus stations and other areas.

The Basingstoke Town Chaplaincy, founded around 15 years ago, has 14 volunteer chaplains and a part-time staff member.

Drawn from a range of local churches, the team regularly visit businesses, transport hubs and the magistrates’ court.

Their role is to be a visible presence, listen to people’s concerns without criticism, and direct them towards further support if needed.

John Hayward, co-ordinator and chair of Trustees stated: “The idea is we’re not evangelising, we’re giving pastoral care, which means going out and engaging with people where they are, wanting to talk about whatever they want to talk about. It’s showing God’s love and care to other people."

He said the work was "interesting", "godly" and "rewarding".

"It changes people’s lives and improves the atmosphere of the community and it’s a way of reaching out to people who wouldn’t otherwise come to church and don’t have contact with other Christians," he said.

“You introduce Christ to a new set of people and that is so important. There are opportunities in all sorts of places and there’s no real hostility. People might disagree with what we believe, but they appreciate what we do.”

Conversations often cover issues like workplace challenges, family difficulties, or health concerns.

Local workers have welcomed the chaplains’ presence. Retail staff describe them as approachable, supportive and willing to listen without judgement. In some cases, chaplains have prayed with people or offered practical support.

In Winchester, the City Centre Chaplaincy includes 18 chaplains, most of whom are volunteers.

Alongside their visits to shops, offices and the bus station, they provide pastoral support at the Crown Court and run a weekly befriending service at the city library.

At the magistrates’ court, chaplains spend time with staff, defendants, witnesses and families attending hearings.

The chaplaincy in Winchester also offers a listening service at St Lawrence’s Church fortnightly, giving people space to have one-on-one discussions with trained DBS listeners about personal difficulties including relationships, work, bereavement and mental health.

A monthly meditation session is also held there on the fourth Wednesday, combining relaxation, Scripture reading, and group reflection.

Town centre chaplaincies in the region meet up to exchange ideas, reflect together, and offer mutual encouragement through prayer.

Alison Dolphin, lead chaplain, described chaplaincy as "an expression of God's love".

“I think it’s important because there is a pandemic of mental health and people need somebody to talk to," she said.

"They need somebody who is safe and who is good at listening. We don’t perhaps need to say anything, just to listen, to accept and to keep it confidential.

"We’re not a counselling service and we can signpost people to where they can get more help and support but for some people, it might be the first step in unburdening themselves."

The service is available for people of all faiths and none, but they do not talk about Christianity unless they are asked to.

"It’s a low-key, non-threatening opportunity for people who are on a spiritual search to experience God in a mindful way," she said.