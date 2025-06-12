Britain risks having most extreme abortion laws in Europe

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Miriam Cates, the former Conservative MP for Penistone and Stockbridge, and a practising Christian, has warned that Britain could soon have the most extreme abortion laws in Europe, thanks to efforts by Labour MPs to effectively allow the procedure up to the point of birth.

At present, abortion is legal up to 24 weeks into a pregnancy, although official figures suggest the majority of abortions take place well before this point.

Unlike America, where abortion is a constant part of the political tug-of-war between Democrats and Republicans, Britain has, for better or worse, had something of a consensus on the issue within those in power going back decades - albeit one challenged by the pro-life minority.

Labour MPs Tonia Antoniazzi and Stella Creasy are attempting to end that consensus, with amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill that would completely decriminalise abortion. The amendments are due to be voted on next week.

Cates, writing for The Telegraph, noted that while only one per cent of people in Britain believe that abortion up to the point of birth is acceptable, 70 per cent of MPs believe that women who have illegal abortions (i.e. beyond 24 weeks) should face no legal consequences for doing so.

Cates also referred to the problem of “do-it-yourself” abortions, which became more common during and after the Covid lockdowns.

Previously, women seeking abortions needed to have a face-to-face meeting with a medical practitioner. During lockdown this requirement was removed and women were able to acquire abortion pills through phone appointments.

This change has already led to a number of concerning cases, including one in which a woman aborted her baby at eight months, after claiming over the phone that she was only seven weeks pregnant.

In another case, a man was able to acquire abortion pills and secretly feed them to his pregnant girlfriend. She lost the baby and was subsequently left infertile. The man was later sent to prison.

Even leaving aside cases of abuse and criminality, since at-home abortions were effectively legalised, around 10,000 women have had to receive hospital treatment after taking abortion pills at home.

Cates warned that allowing abortion up to the point of birth will lead to more cases of people being coerced into abortions, and increase the number of medical complications.

“Abortion is a sensitive issue and there is no public consensus on what the legal time limit should be. But in a society where human rights are respected and the vulnerable protected, it is unthinkable that there should be no consequences for ending the life of an unborn, fully-formed human child," she said.

"Just moments after birth, such an action would incur life in prison.

“MPs must not allow the unpopular obsession of a handful of activists to change the law. Stand up to the extremists – the public are behind you.”