Bradford Cathedral to host launch of 2025 Cathedrals Cycle Relay in UK City of Culture Year

Some of those who took part in the Cathedrals Cycle Relay in 2023. (Photo: Bradford Cathedral)

The third national Cathedrals Cycle Relay (CCR) is set to launch on 24 May 2025 from Bradford Cathedral, coinciding with Bradford’s year as the UK City of Culture.

This year’s relay marks a return to the national stage after two years of regional events, inviting cyclists of all skill levels to join in one or more segments of the 2,000-mile journey.

Over the course of 42 days, participants will cycle between all 42 Church of England cathedrals, carrying a symbolic baton from one to the next. The route will conclude back in Bradford on 5 July.

The event will officially begin with a launch celebration at 10:30am on 24 May at Bradford Cathedral. Local cyclists and community groups are encouraged to sign up via Eventbrite to participate in this or other legs.

While participation is free, those who donate £10 or more will receive a commemorative relay medal.

The launch ceremony will be joined by Dr Shaun Cutler, creator of the route, the Very Revd Andy Bowerman, Dean and Bishop of Bradford, and Dan Bates of the Bradford 2025 team.

Dr Cutler emphasised the spirit behind the relay: “The Cathedrals Cycle Route welcomes everyone! Born out of the challenges of Covid, the CCR was created to foster connection and promote a sense of togetherness, embracing all backgrounds and beliefs.

“Now five years since the outbreak, the importance of unity is stronger than ever. We’re excited for our 2025 relay to play a role in Bradford’s City of Culture and in bringing us together, celebrating the beauty of England’s 42 cathedrals and the vibrant communities that surround them. Join us in this inspiring journey!”

A surprise celebrity guest is also expected to join the festivities, which will include musical performances by Pilgrim cellist Kenneth Wilson, who will also hold a donations-based concert at the Cathedral at 3pm the day before.

Wilson will accompany the relay, offering musical performances at cathedrals throughout the route.

At around 11:30am on 24 May, cyclists will set off from Bradford Cathedral, making their way to Wakefield Cathedral with a stop at Dewsbury Minster along the route.The specially designed baton, currently on display at Bradford Cathedral, will be passed from one cathedral to the next throughout the six-week journey.

Anne Locke from the Association of English Cathedrals shared her experience participating in a previous relay: “I remember very well the joy of taking part myself in the first cycle relay in 2021, and I am delighted that our cathedrals will be welcoming the baton again this year. The Cathedrals Cycle Route has created a wonderful opportunity to explore these marvellous buildings and communities in an enjoyable and sustainable way.”