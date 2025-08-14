Bishop’s gruelling Pennine Way run raises over £35,000 for Zimbabwe schools

Bishop Martin and Jem the dog on the Pennine Way.

The Rt Rev Dr Martin Gainsborough, the Bishop of Kingston, and his loyal Border Collie, Jem, have completed a formidable 267-mile run along the Pennine Way, raising over £35,000 to support education in Zimbabwe.

The duo covered the equivalent of a marathon a day over 10 days, tackling some of England’s most demanding landscapes – from the rugged peaks of the Peak District to the remote Scottish borders – with almost 40,000 feet of climbing.

Bishop Martin embraced the challenge after visiting Matabeleland in Zimbabwe in 2024, where he met pupils and teachers whose determination left a lasting impression on him.

He is aiming to raise £30,000 for new school projects, inspired by the difference education can make to children facing arduous and perilous daily journeys to class.

Funds will contribute to building schools such as St Cecilia’s in Lupane, which, despite being unfinished, has begun providing lessons to children in the area.

Once complete, the school will allow many to study closer to home, reducing treks of up to 10 kilometres that often prevent attendance – especially for girls.

So far, over £28,000 has come through online donations, with £8,000 more given offline - and donations are still being accepted.

Reflecting on the journey, Bishop Martin described the experience as “pretty brutal” yet deeply rewarding.

He shared: “Running the equivalent of a marathon a day for ten days was pretty brutal as it is wild and mountainous terrain, and it is quite easy to lose the path. I think it would be overstating it to say I enjoyed it, but it is deeply exhilarating to have completed it in one piece! Jem, who was magnificent throughout, is now enjoying a more sedentary pace in Southfields.”

He added that the overwhelming public response – marked by generous giving, prayers, and encouragement – had made every step worthwhile.

“To be able to make a difference to the lives of children in our Link Diocese of Matabeleland so they no longer have to walk long distances to school means more than I can say and makes all the pain and heartache worth it. Thanks be to God!” he said.

The Kingston Episcopal Area in the Diocese of Southwark, which Bishop Martin oversees, has maintained a longstanding partnership with the Anglican Diocese of Matabeleland, fostering friendships and faith across continents.