Belfast ‘March for Jesus’ 2025 parade called off over safety concerns

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A major Christian event – March for Jesus - scheduled for Saturday June 7, in Belfast has been called off as a result of unresolved safety and logistical issues, sparking disappointment among supporters and organisers alike.

The All Nations Church in Belfast was behind the planning of the parade, which had secured approval from the Parades Commission to accommodate as many as 10,000 marchers and an equal number of onlookers.

Described on the March for Jesus website as a vibrant public celebration of Christian faith, the Belfast march was scheduled to kick off at Custom House Square and finish at Donegall Square North.

Pastor John Ahern, Senior Pastor of All Nations Church and one of the organisers of the event, announced the cancellation on Tuesday June 3.

He cited concerns about managing the anticipated crowd size and delays with necessary permits as key factors behind the decision.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” he stated.

"We know many of you have prayed, promoted and prepared faithfully for this day. Your passion for lifting the name of Jesus in Belfast has not gone unnoticed.”

"Please join us in continuing to pray for unity, peace and revival in Northern Ireland."

Dr John Kyle, a former Belfast City Councillor, expressed regret over the cancellation and suggested unfamiliarity with Northern Ireland's event regulations may have posed challenges for the Dublin-based organisers.

“They organised a very successful parade in Dublin in November and March for Jesus has been a very effective Christian witness all across the world, so it is all very unfortunate,” he said, according to the Belfast News Letter.

From New Life City Church, Pastor Jack McKee, echoed the disappointment.

Although not directly involved in planning, he noted that multiple government bodies, including the Department for Communities, Belfast City Council, and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), had expressed support for the parade.

An attempt by another ministry, Healing the Land, to step in and salvage the event was ultimately abandoned, as confirmed in a social media post on Thursday June 5.

The PSNI clarified in a statement that while they worked with other governmental partners to support the event’s planning, the final decision to cancel did not come from law enforcement.

Belfast City Council, when approached for comment, underscored that safety planning is a prerequisite for all events on public property.

“We will engage with the event organisers to ensure that the appropriate event management plans are in place to deliver the proposed activities safely," a spokesperson said.

The March for Jesus is part of a global movement that originated in England in the 1980s.