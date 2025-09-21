Baptists leaders honoured by Zelensky over aid to Ukraine

Baptist World Alliance General Secretary Elijah Brown (L) and European Baptist Federation General Secretary Alan Donaldson (R) with their medals. (Photo: Baptist Times)

A pair of senior Baptist leaders were recently honoured by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in recognition of the help provided by Baptists to the country during its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Elijah Brown, the Baptist World Alliance (BWA) General Secretary, and Alan Donaldson, European Baptist Federation (EBF) General Secretary, both took part in a ceremony in which Zelensky recognised “contributions of Ukraine’s friends around the world”.

Together with the All-Ukrainian Union of Associations of Evangelical Christian-Baptists, both the BWA and the EBF have been involved in providing aid and relief efforts to those impacted by the conflict.

It is estimated that over two million people have been provided with shelter, food, medical care, mental health support and a whole range of other services thanks to the efforts of Baptists.

Brown was presented with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 5th Class, and Alan Donaldson received the Order of Merit, 3rd Class.

He said, “It was a humbling experience to attend the ceremony and receive this honour on behalf of the Baptist World Alliance.

"This recognition is a reflection of the tireless dedication and courageous service of Ukrainian Baptists on the front lines of ministry as well as the unwavering support of the entire global Baptist family.



“To receive such an honour in the midst of war is also a poignant reminder that much remains to be done. May we all continue to work together for lasting and just peace in Ukraine and around the world.”



The ceremony coincided with Ukraine’s Independence Day on 24 August. The following day, they were among the 1,200 people to attend the 2nd National Prayer Breakfast, including 350 international guests.



Donaldson said of the prayer breakfast, “Ukraine is a nation of beauty and brokenness. A nation that is fighting for many freedoms. Among its diminishing population are many people of Christian faith who are seeking understanding of their circumstances and direction for how to live, speak, and share hope.



“Many are grieving the loss of loved ones through displacement, abduction, or the loss of life. We meet victims of torture who testify to the destruction of places of worship, and the systemic violence experienced by believers in the occupied territories.

"The National Prayer Breakfast was a moment in history where these stories were acknowledged, recorded, and grieved – where prayer was offered by people of all ages and a variety of nations who seek to stand in solidarity with Ukraine’s desire to live in freedom.”