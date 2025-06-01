Bangor Cathedral spending frozen after debt concerns 

Bangor Cathedral (Photo: Church in Wales)

Spending at Bangor Cathedral has been halted after whistleblowers raised concerns about debt and how money is being spent.

Sources speaking to BBC's Newyddion S4C said that spending had included two trips to Rome and one to Dublin amounting to £20,000. These were paid for by Bangor Diocese, a separate charity, even though they were attended mainly by cathedral staff.

The second trip was described as particular extravagant with stays in four-star hotels and the use of taxis throughout the trip.

It was reported that many of the participants did not contribute towards costs.

Other details that have come to light include furniture valued at £418,000 which was paid for in part by Bangor Diocese.

A spokesperson for the cathedral said they had agreed to reimburse the cost of the trips, adding that an independent review carried out last year found no signs of financial misconduct.

The Church in Wales is now supporting the cathedral in improving its financial record-keeping, and the outstanding debts owed to Bangor Diocese are expected to be cleared by next year.

Despite the current spending restrictions, the process to appoint a new dean at the cathedral is still underway.