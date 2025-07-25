Archbishop of York issues strong condemnation of Gaza crisis

A family looks at an apartment block destroyed by a missile strike on Jalaa Street, Gaza City, 21 February 2024. (Credit: Christian Aid/Omar Al-Qattaa)

In a forceful statement, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, has denounced the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He said: “In the name of God, I cry out against this barbaric assault on human life and dignity.

“It is a stain on the conscience of the international community, and a flagrant breach of international humanitarian law.”

The Archbishop’s comments come amid mounting international outcry following reports of intensified Israeli military actions and chaos at humanitarian aid points.

He warned that further inaction would only deepen the crisis.

Highlighting a joint statement by the UK alongside 27 other countries speaking out against civilian deaths and current aid arrangements, Archbishop Cottrell urged world leaders to go beyond rhetoric.

“There is no time to wait,” he said. “Action must be taken now to taken now to stop this ongoing assault on Gaza, end settlement-building and settler violence in the West Bank, and secure negotiation for a lasting and just peace.”

Particular concern was expressed for Christian communities, especially in the wake of a recent fatal strike on the Roman Catholic Holy Family Church in Gaza.

Archbishop Cottrell affirmed unity with church leaders in the region, including the Latin and Greek Patriarchs of Jerusalem, and reiterated the moral unacceptability of targeting churches and hospitals.

The Archbishop also condemned the 7 October Hamas attacks and called for the immediate release of remaining hostages.

However, he emphasised that the current stage of the conflict has shifted into “a war of aggression – a grave sin”, aligning himself with Pope Leo XIV’s stance “that this barbarism must stop.”

Archbishop Cottrell’s remarks were reinforced by his support for the Most Rev Hosam Naoum, Anglican Archbishop of Jerusalem, who is calling for an urgent halt to hostilities and the implementation of a durable framework for Gaza’s recovery.

Echoing Naoum’s concerns, Archbishop Cottrell rejected any efforts that could result in “the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian population from Gaza”.

He concluded: “And in the name of Jesus Christ, I encourage dioceses and parishes to continue praying for our Palestinian Anglican sisters and brothers and all other Christian communities – and for security, freedom and dignity for Palestinians, Israelis and all the peoples of the region.”

Christian Aid warns that most families are in a "critical situation" as food prices soar, with a bag of flour in northern Gaza now reported to cost over £400, while a pack of 64 nappies has risen to over £140.

The aid agency's consultant in Gaza said, “Even families who have money cannot buy food.

“The main source of food is what is being provided through humanitarian channels which is very dangerous to try and access.

“People are living in fear. There are hardly any local markets anymore.

“It is time for food to be used as a tool to save people's lives and bring a just peace rather than being used as a weapon.

“Hopefully the ceasefire will come soon so that there will be more opportunity for food to get in the Strip and reach the hungry people and this mad war will end.”