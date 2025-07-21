12 Bible verses to put you in a good mood

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

When life feels overwhelming, whether it's the morning blues, heartbreak, loneliness, anxiety, or just the quiet ache of being human in a fallen world, many of us instinctively reach for inspirational quotes from social media or famous personalities.

But why do we turn to fleeting words when we have eternal truths spoken by the Creator of the universe?

The Bible is overflowing with real comfort, deep encouragement, and soul-refreshing hope. These aren't just feel-good sayings, they're divine promises that speak to every situation. The Word of God is not only timeless - it’s alive, powerful, and always enough.

So, if your spirit feels heavy today, let these 12 powerful verses from Scripture lift your heart and renew your mind:

Psalm 23:1–4“The Lord is my Shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, He leads me beside quiet waters, He refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for His name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.”

Lamentations 3:22–23“Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for His compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness.”

Philippians 4:13“I can do all this through Him who gives me strength.”

Jeremiah 29:11“‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”

Romans 8:31“What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?”

Matthew 19:26“Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.’”

John 14:27“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

Isaiah 41:10“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Revelation 21:4“‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed.’”

Hebrews 10:23“Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for He who promised is faithful.”

Romans 8:38–39“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present, nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Matthew 11:28“Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”