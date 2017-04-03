Words of Jesus to be emblazoned on London buses this Easter in new evangelical campaign

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The words of Jesus will be emblazoned on London buses this Easter, in an evangelical campaign aimed at winning hearts and minds and raising 'hope' among people in the capital.

The 'Quote Jesus' bus campaign will feature on 75 of London's trade-mark Routemaster buses for two weeks from 10 April.

The buses will carry quotes of Jesus including: 'Everyone who lives and believes in me will never die', 'In my Father's house there are many mansions' and 'I am the way, the truth and the life'.

Howard Conder, founder of Revelation TV and the creative force behind the campaign, said: 'In the wake of the Westminster attacks it is clear that hope, or to be precise the lack of hope, is becoming an issue in this generation.

'We think the Bible has a lot say about 'hope', and our vision for this campaign is to influence the hearts, minds and perceptions of this generation, to offer them hope and faith for a better future.

'It was second nature to attend church when I was growing up, but today how many people know that Jesus said, "Do not worry for each day has enough worry of its own" or "Come to me all that are weary and burdened and I will give you rest"?'.

Conder added: 'The Bible is a book of hope and this generation is missing out because it has little knowledge of what the Bible has to say'.

Organisers say that plans are in place to expand the campaign to other locations, both in the UK and around the world, using buses and other advertising media.

Conder said the inspiration for Quote Jesus came from his personal experience. 'Growing up in the sixties and being involved in the music scene I was exposed to many influences, but the words of Jesus made sense and left the biggest impression. I want people to experience what I did and understand that there is hope, both for ourselves and for a better world.'

Alongside the bus advertising, the campaign will also run online (www.quotejesus.com]) and via social media (#quotejesus).

The Christian poster campaign comes after the controversial 'atheist bus campaign' launched in 2009 by the British Humanist Association, when buses featured advertisements saying: 'There's probably no god. Now stop worrying and enjoy your life.'

