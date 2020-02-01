Woman who wants to transition 7-year-old son loses second court case

Staff writer
Jeff Younger with his son James, who has started to identify has Luna(Photo: Facebook/SaveJames)

A Texas woman who wants to transition her 7-year-old son into a girl has been defeated in a second court hearing. 

Dr Anne Georgulas, a pediatrician, believes her son, James, has gender dysphoria and wants to be a girl named Luna.

Last October, a jury awarded Dr Georgulas sole managing guardianship of James, making it possible for her to oversee his medical transition.

But the judge hearing the case, Judge Kim Cooks, ignored the jury verdict and awarded co-conservatorship with the child's father, Jeff Younger.

Younger maintains that his child shows "no signs of wanting to be a girl when given the choice" and strongly objects to any medical transition for James, including the taking of puberty blockers.

The case returned to court in Dallas on Wednesday after Dr Georgulas requested that the original jury verdict be upheld. 

Presiding over the hearing on Wednesday, Judge Mary Brown ruled against the request. 

Dr Georgulas' attorney has said that this decision will be appealed. 

Most Read

  1. The cancellation of Franklin Graham's tour events is a seminal moment for the UK

  2. Archbishops apologise for 'hurt' caused by sex and marriage statement

  3. Kim Kardashian West's daughter Chicago sings 'I love you' to Jesus

  4. Franklin Graham says cancellation of UK evangelistic events is 'spiritual warfare'

  5. Dozens of Christians convicted of terrorism are released from prison in Pakistan

  6. A non-apology to those who disagree with church teaching

  7. Woman who wants to transition 7-year-old son loses second court case

  8. The problem with the perception of a 'middle class' Church

  9. NT Wright on Bible illiteracy and the Greco-Roman-Jewish world that Jesus lived in

More News

  1. pitt-town

    A mighty downpour in Australia

  2. sun

    Make time for a Soul Journey this Lent

  3. woman

    What do you do when that supernatural miracle you've been praying for doesn't happen?

  4. bible

    NT Wright on Bible illiteracy and the Greco-Roman-Jewish world that Jesus lived in

  5. kate-middleton-and-prince-william

    Prince William to represent Queen at Church of Scotland General Assembly

  6. bible

    What Simeon and Anna can teach us about effective witnessing

  7. work

    From prison to employment: how one ministry is helping former inmates make a fresh start