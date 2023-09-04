Walking by faith, not by sight

God is faithful; He has proven to me that he is in control and that I do not have to worry about anything. When I started medical school in 2019, many people questioned how I would finance the journey. I vaguely remember a few people reminding me that I did not have the financial support required to complete a medical degree. Despite my circumstances, Abba had it all under control. What seems impossible to man is possible to God.

No need to worry

Since year one, Abba has provided; He has opened doors I did not even dream of walking through and has blessed me tremendously. I thank God the day I decided to start on this path. I watched God supply my needs just as He promised. Accordingly, my faith in God grew stronger. Stepping out in faith allowed me to experience how truly amazing God is.

Matthew chapter 6 verses 25-26 reads, " Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?"

As Christians, God is in control of our lives. He promises to meet our every need, just as he does for the birds of the air and the grass of the field. God has our best interest at heart; all we need to do is put our trust in him and truly live for Him. God longs to bless us and do wonders in our lives.

Believe for it

Abba did it again! Without faith, it is impossible to please God. The more I travel on this journey, the stronger my faith in God becomes.

As a new semester started, I had no idea how I was going to finance my portion of the tuition. Before the semester began, I placed the matter before Abba. I enjoy journaling, so I wrote down my prayer: "Abba, this is the final lap. I have no idea how my portion of the tuition will be paid, But thou knowest. You have done it multiple times before and I know you will do it again for me. Open the floodgates of heaven and cause a financial blessing to flow my way. Thank you in advance for your divine provision." I waited patiently for my testimony in constant prayer, praise, and worship.

The tuition for the first semester is due September 1st, 2023. On Friday, August 18th, after coming home from school, the Holy Spirit led me to check my student's account. Upon checking, I realized that the balance changed and that a portion of my tuition had been paid.

By this time, I was at the edge of the chair. I was surprised, happy, and nervous all at the same time. Immediately, I started to praise and worship Yahweh. He did it once again. He opened up that opportunity, he spoke to a heart, and a financial blessing was passed on to me. Right on time before the fee was even due. All I can say is look at God! His graciousness is evident over my life and I am forever thankful.

Always and forever

I have made the vow to walk by faith and not by sight. It is the most amazing feeling when you rest in the arms of the Lord and allow him to take care of your life.

I want to encourage someone today. Seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness. Everything else that you need will be added unto you, according to God's divine will for you and in his timing.

Keep on believing, have faith in God with all your heart, and do not put a limit on Him. Isaiah 65 verse 24 reads, "Before they call I will answer; while they are still speaking I will hear." Abba is attentive to the cries of his children. He will never leave you alone.