Tributes pour in for 'delightful' Christian blogger and children killed in car crash tragedy

There has been an outpouring of prayer following the tragic death of a Christian blogger and three of her children in a horrific car crash this week.

Zoe Powell, 29, was killed with three of her children, Phoebe, 8, Amelia, 4, and Simeon, 6, when their Subaru collided with a lorry in Oxford on Monday night.

Her husband Josh and 18-month-old daughter Penelope survived the crash but remain in a critical condition in hospital.

The family attended church in Chinnor, Oxfordshire, where they lived.

Rev Dr Jacky Barr, from St Andrew's, Chinnor, said: "They were just a delightful family. The children were always very engaging.

"They were just a lovely family, they really were.

"This has come as such a shock and loss to us all in the area."

Zoe was a talented artist and had just announced her Renew collection of cards and prints.

A Justgiving page set up to raise £1,000 for Josh and Penelope has surpassed £50,000.