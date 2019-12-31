Tony Evans' wife dies from rare form of cancer

The wife of pastor and author Tony Evans has passed away after battling a rare form of cancer.

Evans said on Instagram that his wife Lois had been surrounded by family when she died on the morning of December 30.

The Texas-based pastor announced in April that his wife had been diagnosed with biliary cancer following a routine scan.

In November, Evans revealed that doctors had exhausted the medical options for treating the cancer and that he and his wife were looking to God for a supernatural healing.

"We're believing for a miracle, but we trust Him regardless," he said at the time.

Paying tribute to his wife following her passing on Monday, Evans said she was watching her first sunrise from Heaven.

"Just before the sun came up this morning, the love of my life, Lois Irene Evans, transitioned from earth and watched her first sunrise from Heaven," he said.

"I had the privilege of holding her hand as she was lulled into eternity. Our four children surrounded her as well. As she slipped away, we told her how much we love her, how proud we are of her, and how thankful we are for the life she has lived."

He added: "We are what we are because of her."

He admitted the coming days would be "challenging" but thanked supporters for praying for his wife and family, saying that their prayers had been answered.

"Thank you so much for praying for my wife and for my family," he said.

"God answered our prayers this morning by relieving her of suffering. But the truth is, He has been answering our prayers all along.

"Lois lived beyond medical expectations, not once, but over and over again. God has been so kind to give us more time to make wonderful memories."

Their daughter, Priscilla Shirer, wrote a touching tribute to her mother on Instagram, saying: "Goodnight my beautiful, beloved Mommy. I'll see you in the morning," adding later, "Bravo Mom. Bravo!"