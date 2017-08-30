'Timeless' season 2 spoilers: Changed relationships and sacrifices for family?

"Timeless" season 2 premieres in 2018. Twitter/NBCTimeless

As season 2 of "Timeless" is in the works, spoilers teased that the relationship between two characters is going to change and a sacrifice is made for the sake of family. The second season will see a shift in Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) and Jiya's (Claudia Doumit) relationship. Rufus will put Jiya's safety first before anyone else, and this might keep him from doing his job.

In the finale of the first season, Jiya's condition left viewers confused when she took over the ship. She started showing weird symptoms, seizures being one of them. Rufus had no choice but to bring her back to the present to take care of her. It was later revealed that her symptoms was because of the ship, which could not hold more than three people at a time.

Rufus felt guilty of what happened to his colleague. Had he not been dying in the ship, she would not have had to suffer the way she did, nor had taken the reins in the first place. This guilt might be what kept him from doing his job in Team Time. In the second season, Rufus will put Jiya first, citing a change in their relationship. This change could also make him miss some important missions as well.

Meanwhile, more spoilers revealed that Carol (Susanna Thompson) may have to betray Rittenhouse for the sake of her daughter Lucy (Abigail Spencer) in the upcoming season. Thus, she will become one of the show's main antagonists.

As everyone can recall, Carol played a big role in Rittenhouse during the first season. The organization was after the time machine, and managed to succeed in stealing it from Team Time. Carol told her daughter that she will be the one to succeed and continue the Preston legacy. Despite wanting Lucy to follow in her footsteps, Carol may still be willing to let Lucy pursue her own interests, even if it means going against Rittenhouse to do it.

Executive producer Eric Kripke told The Hollywood Reporter that Carol is definitely going to be one of the big bads in season 2. Kripke revealed that since Rittenhouse now has the time machine, things will be much worse than when Garcia (Goran Visnjic) had it. Rittenhouse and Garcia now have a common enemy which will bring the two forces to team up.

"Timeless" season 2 will premiere sometime in 2018 on NBC.