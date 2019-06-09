Thousands of Christians to fill Trafalgar Square for Pentecost celebration Thy Kingdom Come

Trafalgar Square will be filled with thousands of Christians from across denominations and traditions for a major Pentecost celebration at the heart of the capital today.

Thy Kingdom Come, a 10-day prayer initiative launched by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, culminates in the free Trafalgar Square celebration today where at least 5,000 people are expected to turn out.

A family-friendly worship festival will be followed by a worship service joined by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London, Archbishop Angaelos, the Bishop of London, the Rt Rev Sarah Mullally, and the chair of the Redeemed Christian Church of God UK, Pastor Agu Irukwu.

Ahead of the celebration, Welby tweeted on Sunday morning: "Come Holy Spirit!"

Thy Kingdom Come is an annual prayer campaign that invites Christians to pray for their friends and family to know Jesus Christ during the 11 days from Ascension to Pentecost - which this year spanned 30 May to 9 June.

Last year, churches from over 65 denominations in 114 countries took part and the numbers are expected to be even higher this year.

Today's celebration in Trafalgar Square is being joined by Grammy Award-winning Christian singer Matt Redman, whose song '10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord)' is sung in churches around the world.

Other artists performing at the event include the Kingdom Choir, who won praise for their performance at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year, worship artist Lou Fellingham, and Sounds of New Wine Gospel Choir, which recently picked up the Premier Gospel Best Newcomer Award.

At 4pm, the church leaders will lead the crowds in a time of prayer.

Bishop Mullally said: "This is a wonderful opportunity for Christians to gather together in an iconic part of our great city to worship Christ, to seek his will and to pray for his kingdom to come.

"It was humbling to join the huge numbers that assembled at the Cathedral last year. I look forward to seeing what God will do in the lives of many through the fun and fellowship in Trafalgar Square this year."

The Rev Trey Hall, who will be representing the Methodist Church said: "I hope that diverse Christians of every background and belief will join us and invite friends tocome along, too.

"The festival is for children and families to worship God, find out more about Christian faith, and have fun. We'll also join together in prayer that the nation will flow with God's justice, joy, and peace."