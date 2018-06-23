Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode 1 release date: trailer debuts first footage with Evil Saiyan and Super Saiyan Blue Vegito

(Toei Animation)

It's not long now until the next Super Dragon Ball series is upon us, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, and a new trailer has aired to whet the appetites of fans of the manga.

The trailer confirms that the Dragon Ball Heroes series kicks off on July 1. For now, there are two confirmed episodes and they are being adapted from the Universal Survival and Prison Planet sagas of the popular Super Dragon Ball Heroes card and video games. If the trailer is anything to go by, there is plenty of action ahead.

The series will feature Son Goku, Vegeta and Future Trunks, who was popularized by Dragon Ball Fighter Z. But unfortunately for Trunks, his so-called friend Fu puts him in prison so the battle is on for Goku to try and free him.

One of the big highlights of the trailer is the appearance of the Evil Saiyan and another teaser is the brief appearance of Super Saiyan Blue Vegito just before the trailer comes to an end.

According to Polygon, the Evil Saiyan is described in Japanese bios as 'a mysterious warrior interred by Fu on the Prison Planet. With his astonishing power, he rampages through the Prison Planet and overwhelms Goku and company.'

Twitter user @DBReduxTDC posted on Twitter that Evil Saiyan's real name is 'Kanba' and that this was 'likely meant to be from the latter half cucumber.'

Rather than save this for a video or something, I'm putting this out there now to help nip this in the bud.



Evil Saiyan's name is confirmed to be カンバー/Kanbā, which is likely meant to be from the latter half cucumber. There's no real reason to be using "Kanba" over Cumber. pic.twitter.com/ecSa22a76q — 부드크퍼 TDC (@DBReduxTDC) June 19, 2018

The synopsis teases that lots of adventure and a super battle: 'Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man "Fu" suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the "Prison Planet", a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?'

Be sure to tune in when it releases on July 1.