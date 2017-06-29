Space engineer and Airforce Captain becomes a priest

x

Pexels

It's one of the more unusual career transitions, but it hasn't stopped Brad Janz being proud of his old and his new jobs.

Having grown up Southern Baptist in Alabama, Janz made the rare step of becoming Roman Catholic, before then training for ordination to the priesthood.

In between times, he graduated from the Air Force Academy, going on to specialize in Astronautical Engineering.

After his conversion to Catholicism, he was confirmed in 2010 and then entered a Seminary in 2011. He's just finished training and was ordained this week.

'I started in prayer, asking the Lord, 'Where would you like me to go from here?'' he said. 'I just started experiencing, out of the blue, this call to investigate the priesthood. In prayer, I had this powerful experience of God calling me to be a priest.'

He also hasn't let adversity hold him back. He suffered a fracture to both ankles after falling while out running. It took him three months to recover but Fr Janz is now back to running. 'God's been good through it all,' he said, 'I completed a 5K run a few months ago. I'm still working with a physical therapist. I still think I'm improving."