'Scandal' season 7 premiere date, spoilers: Are Olivia and Fitz getting back together? Mellie to be betrayed?

The final season of "Scandal" will air this October on ABC. Facebook/ScandalABC

The final season of "Scandal" will reveal if Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Fitz Grant (Tony Goldwyn) will end up as a solid couple or if the two will be torn apart by personal ambitions. Also, season 7 is likely to feature Olivia betraying Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) in her quest for power.

The past six seasons of ABC's political drama thriller have often depicted Olivia and Fitz on opposite sides, even as the characters harbored feelings for each other. Now, fans of "Scandal" are wondering if Olivia and Fitz will find themselves back in each other's arms, even after all the issues that tore them apart.

In an interview with TV Line, "Scandal" showrunner Shonda Rimes pointed out that the relationship between these characters has been very complicated from the start. This is why the viewers should not expect any outcome for the couple, not even a happy ending, especially since Olivia and Fitz are living in separate worlds at this point in the show.

To note, Fitz has already stepped down from office as the president of the United States, choosing a private and peaceful life in Vermont. As Fitz is already done with Washington, Olivia has already made her way to the White House by serving as the chief of staff of the current president, Mellie.

Furthermore, International Business Times reported that Olivia might already be enjoying her stint in the White House, especially as she is on her way to achieving more power.

With this, Olivia's main focus would be her political agendas. For now, "Scandal" season 7 may feature Olivia's quest to ultimately becoming the most powerful person in the United States. Of course, this will not happen as long as Mellie is seated in the White House.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Young revealed that "Scandal" season 7 may see her character realizing Olivia's potential to betray her. Among anyone else in the White House, Olivia has the most potential to bring Mellie down as the latter has been dependent the former, especially in times of moral conflicts.

"Scandal" season 7 will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 5, 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.