Rumours of Glory: 14 of the best Bruce Cockburn songs about faith, life and God

Bruce Cockburn released his first album in 1970. He's now 72 and his latest, Bone On Bone, will be coming out next month. With a career spanning five decades, there is a wealth of wonderful music and lyrics to draw from in his back catalogue.

His transition from acoustic troubadour to Christian mystic was followed by a spell where his music concentrated mainly on political and environmental activism.

Throughout his long career of recording and touring, chronicled in his 2014 memoir, Rumours Of Glory, Cockburn has consistently touched on spiritual themes.

His writing is influenced heavily by the Christian tradition. He recently said that he remains on a spiritual journey: 'I don't know the answer. I'm still working on it, and that is perhaps why people are willing to listen to the stuff I put into songs.'

Here, we look at some of Cockburn's most enduring spiritual songs...

1. 'He Came From The Mountain' from Sunwheel Dance (1971)

In His world we wait

In His hands our fate

Keep on climbing

We shall see his gate

In good time

2. 'Christmas Song' from Salt, Sun and Time (1974)

Like the snow on the stark spruce limb

Coated with ice, then stripped by wind

We melt away and return again

Stronger for the tempering flame

Stronger for the Saviour's name

3. 'Lament For The Last Days' from Joy Will Find A Way (1975)

Oh, Satan take thy cup away

For I'll not drink your wine today

I'll reach for the chalice of light

That stands on Jesus' table

4. 'A Life Story' from Joy Will Find A Way (1975)

Sky-wild

Far cry

Wings-slash-free

Christ is born for you and me

Wind rush

Reed bend

Storm tossed sea

Christ is nailed upon a tree

Mists part

Sunrise

Shining key

Christ is risen to lead us free

5. 'Lord Of The Starfields' from In The Falling Dark (1976)

O love that fires the sun

Keep me burning.

Lord of the starfields

Sower of life,

Heaven and earth are

Full of your light

6. 'Festival of Friends' from In The Falling Dark (1976)

Like an imitation of a good thing past

These days of darkness surely will not last

Jesus was here and He's coming again

To lead us to his festival of friends

7. 'Wondering Where The Lions Are' from Dancing In The Dragons' Jaws (1979)

One of these days we're going to sail away,

going to sail into eternity

some kind of ecstasy got a hold on me

8. 'No Footprints' from Dancing In The Dragons' Jaws (1979)

Love the Lord

And in Him love me too

And in Him go your way

And I'll be right there with you

9. 'What About The Bond?' from Humans (1980)

What about the the bond?

What about the mystical unity?

What about the bond

Sealed in the loving presence of the Father?

10. 'Dweller By A Dark Stream' from Mummy Dust (1981)

I was a dweller by a dark stream

A crying heart hooked on a dark dream

In my convict soul I saw your love gleam

And you showed me what you've done

Jesus, thank-you joyous Son

11. 'Shipwrecked At The Stable Door' from Big Circumstance (1988)

Blessed are the poor in spirit

Blessed are the meek

For theirs shall be the kingdom

That the power mongers seek

Blessed are the dead for love

And those who cry for peace

And those who love the gift of earth

May their gene pool increase

12. 'Cry Of A Tiny Babe' from Nothing But A Burning Light (1991)

Like a stone on the surface of a still river

Driving the ripples on forever

Redemption rips through the surface of time

In the cry of a tiny babe

13. 'Celestial Horses' from You've Never Seen Everything (2003)

The world's in the wake of those whispering horses

But there's always a pillar of cloud on the valley's rim

There's darkness in the canyon

But the Light comes pounding through

For me and for you

14. 'Forty Years In The Wilderness' from Bone On Bone (2017)

Forty Years In The Wilderness getting to know the beasts, projected and reflected on the greatest and the least...

Forty Years In The Wilderness dancing with the flies, dazzled by the visions rolling out before my eyes