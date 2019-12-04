Resurgence of nationalism is a 'setback for humanity', says German theologian Jürgen Moltmann

Staff writer
Prof. Dr Jürgen MoltmannPeter Kenny Peter Kenny/WCC

The distinguished German theologian, Jürgen Moltmann, has spoken of his concern about the resurgence of nationalism around the world. 

Moltmann, who served in the Hitler Youth and was a WWII POW at the time of his conversion to Christianity, called the new wave of nationalism taking root in many countries a "setback for humanity". 

"Humanity precedes nationality," he said in a lecture to students at the World Council of Churches' Ecumenical Institute at Bossey, Switzerland.

The 93-year-old spoke candidly about growing up under the "extreme nationalism" of Nazi Germany and the impact this had on his own family. 

"In my youth, I lived in extreme nationalism, patriotism and the Nazi dictatorship," he recalled.

"When Hitler came into power in Germany in 1933, I was seven years old. My larger family was divided in anti-Hitler socialists and pro-Hitler Nazis."

As a young boy, he says he did not enjoy the militarism of the Hitler Youth but took part because he "was a patriot". 

Then in 1937, his father was told to either join the Nazi party or lose his job as a teacher.  He joined the party to save his family's life and then, when the War broke out, volunteered for the army, but internally, he remained at odds with Nazism.

"During World War II, he had said: 'Hitler must not win this war.' He also said, 'A man must defend his fatherland.' He couldn't solve this contradiction," Moltmann said.

"He returned in 1946 out of French prisoner-of-war camps."

Before the War was over, Moltmann himself would be drafted into the German Army along with his entire school class at just 16.  He would go to spend three years in British prisoner of war camps. 

After the War ended, he said he returned home to Germany in 1948 feeling "lost over Auschwitz and the killing of German soldiers by the SS". 

"Since then, I have been convinced there is no fatherland in dictatorship," he said. "My love for Germany is constitutional patriotism."

He challenged Christians to reject nationalistic ideas. 

"The church of Christ is present in all the people on earth and cannot become 'a national religion'," he said. 

"The church of Christ ecumenically embraces the whole inhabited earth. She is not a tribal religion, nor a Western religion, nor a white religion, but the church of all humanity." 

He added: "The church of Christ is not national, but it is a church of all the nations and humanity."

Most Read

  1. Third Day singer Mac Powell's wife suffers brain aneurysm; Singer requests prayers

  2. TV evangelist Joseph Prince buys a Singapore mall for $217m

  3. Third Day's Mac Powell update on wife's brain aneurysm: 'She's coming back to me!'

  4. Changing Church doctrine on marriage is an 'insult to the love of LGBTQI people'

  5. Pastor receives death threat after saying gay Pride events are 'harmful for children'

  6. Court orders release of five Christians jailed for 11 years for a murder they didn't commit

  7. An unlikely ally in Richard Dawkins?

  8. Office for Students accepts Spurgeon's College after earlier rejection

  9. Chinese church pastor sentenced to four years in prison

More News

  1. nativity

    Why we're putting a red dragon in our nativity scene

  2. kim-kardashian

    Kim Kardashian says she's had an 'awakening' about dressing 'too sexy'

  3. pastor-jinwook-kim

    Pastor stabbed to death in horror attack; Leaves behind 4-year-old son and pregnant wife

  4. baby

    The majority of premature babies grow up to be healthy adults

  5. anderton-park-primary-school

    Parents who don't agree with LGBT lessons are quickly running out of options

  6. donald-trump

    Franklin Graham claims 'demonic power' is behind opposition to Donald Trump

  7. baby

    Labour and the Lib Dems have pledged to decriminalise abortion – but what does this mean?