Queen remembered at church services on Sunday

The Queen will be remembered during services across the nation on Sunday as Her Majesty's coffin begins its 500-mile journey from Balmoral in Scotland to Buckingham Palace.

Churches and cathedrals have been open since the Queen's passing on Thursday to hold memorial services and vigils, and provide a quiet space where members of the public can come to pray or reflect.

Special resources have been prepared by the major denominations to help churches mark the occasion, including at Sunday services today where prayers will be said for the late Queen, King Charles III and a nation in mourning.

The Church of England's online resources had been downloaded 22,000 times as of Saturday - a rate of over 1,000 times an hour.

On Friday, churches and cathedrals tolled muffled bells for an hour at midday in honour of the Queen before 2,000 gathered at St Paul's Cathedral in the evening for a memorial service that was attended by the Prime Minister and other dignitaries.

Thousands of people have signed the Church of England's online Book of Condolence. Local books of condolence have been opened in cathedrals and churches where people can sign in person until the Queen's state funeral on 19 September.

Churches and cathedrals have been a focal point for the nation during its time of grief.

The Dean of Exeter, the Very Rev Jonathan Greener, said: "Like people across the nation, I am deeply sorry to hear of the death of the Queen. Having broken all records in terms of the length of her reign, for most of us, she has been the mother of the nation our whole life long. So, as well as wanting to express our condolences to the Royal Family, for many of us this loss feels very personal.

"Exeter Cathedral will be open throughout the coming days, and will, we hope, be a place where people can come to reflect, to light a candle and offer a prayer, to sign a condolence book, to share memories of this extraordinary human being, who has served all of us, the Church, the nation, the Commonwealth, with huge commitment her whole life long.

"We give thanks to God for the remarkable life and reign of Elizabeth II and commend her now to his loving care."

Canon Dr Andrew Braddock, Interim Dean of Gloucester said: "This is a huge loss to both the nation and the Commonwealth and one which we will all feel deeply for a long time to come.

"In difficult and uncertain moments such as this, the Cathedral is open and available to all as a safe and peaceful place. We invite everyone to visit to say a prayer, join us for a service or sign a formal book of condolence."